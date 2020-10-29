Hear LIZZY BORDEN's Cover Of RAMONES' 'Pet Sematary'

After releasing "My Midnight Things" to critical acclaim in 2018, LIZZY BORDEN has been touring in support of it, joining the likes of DEMONS & WIZARDS and TÝR on the road in North America last year, plus performing at stages around the world. Now, LIZZY BORDEN has announced a new greatest hits collection for fans: "Best Of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2".

Available digitally on November 13, "Best Of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2" picks up where 1994's "Best Of Lizzy Borden" leaves off, containing 12 tracks that showcase the "Deal With The Devil" (2000), "Appointment With Death" (2007) and "My Midnight Things" (2018) albums. Additionally, the collection features two new cover songs recorded in the summer of 2020 (the first recordings by Lizzy's latest live show lineup): BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's "Burnin’ for You" and the RAMONES' "Pet Sematary" — both mixed by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, STONE SOUR).

Digitally remastered by Tom Baker (DAVID BOWIE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON, TOM PETTY), "Best Of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2" can be pre-ordered now.

"Best Of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2" track listing:

01. My Midnight Things

02. Long May They Haunt Us

03. Tomorrow Never Comes

04. Obsessed With You

05. (This Ain't) The Summer Of Love

06. Under Your Skin

07. Lovin' You Is Murder

08. The Scar Across My Heart

09. There Will Be Blood Tonight

10. We Only Come Out At Night

11. Abnormal

12. Live Forever

13. Pet Sematary

14. Burnin' For You

Two years ago, Lizzy told RockEyez about the long gap between "Appointment With Death" and "My Midnight Things": "The reason I stopped making records [was] because we were touring, and we were having fun touring all over the world, playing different countries that we'd never played before. It was amazing, but I did miss being a recording artist. I stopped recording because the industry collapsed, and all we had was the old record deals. The old record deal that I had was worthless — it didn't mean anything; it was impossible to even do. I did two records that way, 'Deal With The Devil' and 'Appointment With Death', with the old style of record deal, and then the industry completely imploded, and then it was just, 'Okay, I can't function this way.' I just resigned myself to playing the back catalog live, but Brian Slagel from Metal Blade Records had a meeting with me and convinced me that they had changed the game. The success that they've had has been amazing for an independent label. The proof was in the pudding on how they figured out how to rise above the ashes of the industry. There's a whole different system in place, and he talked me into making records again."

