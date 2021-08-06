Hear IGGY POP's Collaboration With MÅNESKIN On New Version Of 'I Wanna Be Your Slave'

Italian rockers and Eurovision 2021 winners MÅNESKIN have teamed up with Iggy Pop on a new version of their hit single "I Wanna Be Your Slave". You can now listen to the track below.

MÅNESKIN first teased the collaboration via a cryptic video posted on their social media, showing a Zoom call with Pop.

The Rome-based quartet said in a statement: "It was such an honor that Iggy loved our music and wanted to work with us. It was touching seeing him sing 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' live in front of us. It was very powerful to see such a big artist being so open and friendly. We all grew up listening to his music and he inspired us to start up a band. It's still unbelievable for us that we had the chance to get to know him and make music together."

"I Wanna Be Your Slave" is taken from MÅNESKIN's latest album "Teatro D'ira: Vol I", which was released in March. The LP has since been certified platinum in Italy and now boasts over 400 million streams.

Following its epic win at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, MÅNESKIN has climbed up the charts worldwide, achieving unprecedented results for Italian artists: they are the first Italian band in the history of music to crack the U.K. singles chart with two singles at the same time — at No. 6 and No. 10 — and collecting new certifications every week, both in Italy and abroad.

"I Wanna Be Your Slave" was certified platinum in Italy, as well as in Finland and Poland and six-times platinum in Russia, and was certified gold in Austria, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Sweden and Turkey; "Zitti E Buoni" (three times platinum in Italy) was certified gold in the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and was certified platinum in Finland, Greece, Ireland, Poland and five-times platinum in Russia; "Begginc" was certified gold in Finland, Malaysia, Poland, seven-times platinum in Russia and is climbing up the Spotify Top 50 charts in Canada, Australia, while "I Wanna Be Your Slave" also climbs the chart in Canada, Brazil, Australia and Peru, where it also peaked at No. 1 on the Viral 50 chart, together with seven other songs by MÅNESKIN.

MÅNESKIN will grace the stage at the greatest music festivals in Europe during the summer of 2021 and in 2022, alongside some of the biggest names in the global music scene, and will perform, for the first time ever, at key sports arenas in Italy as part of their 13-date tour across the country (organized and produced by Vivo Concerti). That trek already boasts over 100,000 tour tickets sold and six sold-out concerts, and which will be held this winter and next spring.

