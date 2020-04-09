Hear GLENN DANZIG's Cover Of ELVIS PRESLEY's 'One Night'

Glenn Danzig's long-awaited collection of Elvis Presley covers, appropriately titled "Danzig Sings Elvis", is scheduled for an April 17 release. Tracks set to appear on the effort include "Is It So Strange", "Loving Arms" and "One Night", which can be streamed below.

Asked what it is about "One Night" that stands out to him, Glenn told Rolling Stone: "It's a great song. There's a lot of different versions of it that I did while I was in the studio with multiple vocal takes. I did some a little softer, some a little harder. Some in between. The one I decided on is the one I like the best."

Regarding how "Danzig Sings Elvis" came together, Danzig said: "What happened was, in between doing it, I've been working on a million other things. I'm working on other records. It started out as, 'I'm gonna do a 'Danzig Sings Elvis' EP, and it can be four or five songs.' And eventually, while doing other records, we'd have downtime and I'd just turn to Tommy [Victor, guitarist] and say, 'Let's do another Elvis track or two.' He's like, 'Okay.' Eventually, it became an album.

Glenn also talked abouy the Elvis-themed shows he is planning for later in the year. He said: "I want it to be kind of an old-school, Vegas-y vibe that's all seated with 400 or 500 seats. Right now we're just gonna do San Francisco and L.A. We'll have tables right up onstage. No pit. None of that crazy shit. Come relax. If you want to have a drink, great. If not, come watch me and the guys do some Elvis stuff — it will be all Elvis stuff."

"Danzig Sings Elvis" track listing:

01. Is It So Strange

02. One Night

03. Lonely Blue Boy

04. First In Line

05. Baby Let's Play House

06. Love Me

07. Pocket Full Of Rainbows

08. Fever

09. When It Rains It Really Pours

10. Always On My Mind

11. Loving Arms

12. Like A Baby

13. Girl Of My Best Friend

14. Young And Beautiful

Danzig previously covered Presley's "Trouble" on his eponymous band's "Thrall-Demonsweatlive" EP in 1993. He also recorded a version of "Let Yourself Go" for 2015's "Skeletons".

DANZIG was formed in 1987 after Glenn's involvement with horror-punks the MISFITS and gothic hard rockers SAMHAIN.

DANZIG's latest album, "Black Laden Crown", came out in May 2017 via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

