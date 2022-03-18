Hear FOZZY's New Single 'I Still Burn'

FOZZY has released a new single, "I Still Burn". The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Boombox", which is due on April 15.

FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho comments: "'I Still Burn' is the story of the dreams, the passion and the fire that lie within all of us to be the absolute best we can be...and to do WHATEVER it takes to achieve the goals that make our dreams come true! The sacrifices, the losses, and the triumphs that we have all experienced make up the lyrical DNA of this song. #IStillBurn is FOZZY's mission statement, our life's work and our destiny...and we are so proud to share this message of victory with our FOZZY family!! Plus, Rich's [Ward] guitar solo fuckin rules!!!"

"Boombox", which includes the top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane", was once again produced by Johnny Andrews.

Jericho previously stated about the LP: "'Judas'…both the album & the song…was a HUGE breakthrough for FOZZY. It took us to the next level and positioned us as legit players at rock radio and as a live draw. As a result, we knew that we had to follow up with the album of a lifetime… 'Boombox' is that album!! You've already heard the top ten singles 'Nowhere To Run' and 'Sane' — kick-ass, hooky songs that set the tone for this record. But it's 'I Still Burn', 'Army Of One' and 'Relax' that, in my opinion, are going to take this album and this band even further up the rock 'n' roll ladder.

"I firmly believe this is the third best album of our entire career!! (Of course I think it's our best… but I always wanted to hear a band say that.) So crank the volume and hold the 'Boombox' up to your earholes!! It's gonna be a wild ride."

FOZZY recently announced the "Save The World" 2022 U.S. tour. The trek, featuring special guests GFM, KRASHKARMA and THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR, will start on March 31 in Detroit, Michigan and wrap on May 16 in Sauget, Illinois. Additionally, to celebrate the arrival of "Boombox", FOZZY will play an album-release party on April 11 at Irving Plaza in New York City, where fans will be able to purchase and listen to the full album exclusively in advance of the release.

FOZZY debuted a brand new song, "Purifier", during its September 18 concert in Flint, Michigan and has been performing it live ever since. Back in July, FOZZY played another new song, "The Vulture Club", during its concert in Iowa City, Iowa. The band also performed its latest single, "Sane", live for the first time.

In May, FOZZY dropped a video for its first new song in two years, the aforementioned "Sane", which hit one million views in its first two weeks. This first-of-its-kind video was filmed on the longest wooden roller coaster on the planet today.

In the summer of 2020, Chris revealed that FOZZY's next LP would contain 12 songs, including a cover of FRANKIE GOES TO HOLLYWOOD's "Relax".

Ward and Andrews once again did "the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new LP, which was recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to producing "Judas", Andrews previously co-wrote FOZZY's "Lights Go Out" track back in 2014. He has also written songs with the likes of ALL THAT REMAINS, THREE DAYS GRACE and HALESTORM.

In November 2020, FOZZY appeared in its first global live streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

This past January, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Ward.

When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."

FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals), Rich Ward (guitars, vocals), Grant Brooks (drums), Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).

