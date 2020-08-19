Hear CHERIE CURRIE And BRIE DARLING Cover SOUNDGARDEN's 'Black Hole Sun'

Cherie Currie and Brie Darling have released a stirring new cover of SOUNDGARDEN's "Black Hole Sun" to benefit the Chris And Vicky Cornell Foundation.

Currie explains why she and musical partner wanted to be involved in the project: "His artistry shown in everything he touched. He loved people more than he loved himself. There will never be another Chris Cornell."

Darling echoes the sentiment when asked about the song selection. "Immediately, I knew the song I would like us to do, my favorite... 'Black Hole Sun'!" she says. "I felt Cherie's and my voices would work well on his beautiful and haunting melody. I love her and my different sounds and styles that work so well together. What a gift and inspiration, Chris's talent was truly special."

This single marks the third entry of Blue Élan's "We Are The Highway" project, an upcoming charitable collection of Chris Cornell cover singles. "We Are The Highway" proceeds will benefit the Chris And Vicky Cornell Foundation — helping children who are facing homelessness, poverty, abuse, and neglect worldwide. The collection will feature five cover versions of songs written and performed by Cornell, in an effort to uphold Cornell's legacy and keep the promise as a way to make positive change through music, made to him by Blue Élan co-founder, and personal friend, Kirk Pasich.

Beyond forwarding proceeds, Blue Élan hopes that it will also bring awareness to this charitable foundation that now, more than ever, is necessary to help children in need. As Kirk states: "We cannot think of a better musical way to do that than sharing the music of Chris Cornell, in his memory, and to help children."

Darling agrees: "With the staggering number of people struggling with so many issues that this world faces now, what better way to contribute to something good, than being a part of Kirk Pasich's project, recording a collection of Chris Cornell songs to contribute to Chris and Vicky's organization that benefits children in need."

Cornell was a client of prominent insurance coverage attorney Pasich. What started as a business relationship quickly turned to a friendship over their shared love of music. Kirk has made it his mission to uphold Cornell's legacy and keep the promise as a way of making positive change through music. With that in mind, several Blue Élan artists and friends have chosen songs from Cornell's catalog. These songs have inspired each artist's own journey to survive, to persevere, and to thrive in hopes of maintaining the promise of the Chris And Vicky Cornell Foundation.


