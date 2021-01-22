Hear BLACKMORE'S NIGHT's New Single 'Four Winds'

On March 12, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT will release "Nature's Light", its eleventh studio album and the first in six years, via earMUSIC. Today, the band, founded in 1997 by award-winning vocalist Candice Night and legendary guitar icon Ritchie Blackmore, has revealed the disc's second single, "Four Winds".

"'Four Winds' is the story of two girls, actually inspired by two of my oldest friendships," says Candice. "One who left Long Island and moved to California, and one who left to move to Virginia. Going to across the country to California and living on the water was where the first girl felt the call to her soul, being able to watch the dolphins in the water and living the life by the ocean, while the other one took a very different path and felt the call to the woods inspired by wolves and other woodland creatures. They both have equal importance in this storyline and are ultimately a part of me and perhaps of everyone, being pulled away from the stress of their current surroundings and looking for escape.

"If you feel stagnant or repressed in your surroundings, it's important to take a break from the mundane and go where your heart leads you. It allows you to recharge and begin again with fresh and renewed energy. For some, it is the ocean, for some the woods, for some feeling the sun on your face, others need to immerse in moonlight. Ultimately, we are all a part of the same story, the same picture, and as the song says, 'we're all part of the trees and part of the seas and ready to start again...'."

The ten new tracks make for a quintessential BLACKMORE'S NIGHT album. Once again, Blackmore and Night successfully mix the tradition of folk music and their love for the Renaissance era, inspired by the myths and legends of ancient times.

While the album is rooted in a traditional approach, fans of Ritchie Blackmore's unique style will not be disappointed. Heartfelt ballads, such as a brand-new version of "Wish You Were Here", set the scene for the magical tales on "Four Winds" and "The Twisted Oak". On the two instrumental tracks — "Darker Shade Of Black" and "Der letzte Musketier" — Ritchie's guitar brilliance shines through.

"Nature's Light" will be released on multiple formats. Among these is a strictly limited 2CD hardcover mediabook edition, including a bonus CD featuring a carefully selected set of BLACKMORE'S NIGHT's masterpieces from their extensive back catalogue. Furthermore, the album will become available as a CD digipak edition, a strictly limited heavyweight 1LP gatefold edition on yellow vinyl, a 180g 1LP gatefold edition on black vinyl as well as digital.

"Nature's Light" track listing:

01. Once Upon December

02. Four Winds

03. Feather In The Wind

04. Darker Shade Of Black (instrumental)

05. The Twisted Oak

06. Nature's Light

07. Der Letzte Musketier (instrumental)

08. Wish You Were Here (2021)

09. Going To The Faire

10. Second Element

