Hear Another Previously Unreleased Jam By Former MEGADETH Members NICK MENZA, CHRIS POLAND, JAMES LOMENZO

Another previously unreleased 2014 live jam rehearsal recording by former MEGADETH members Nick Menza, Chris Poland and James LoMenzo can be heard below.

The clip was edited by Menza himself and features the trio in an all-out original, free-for-all intense heavy jam session.

The unnamed trio was assembled by Menza and LoMenzo in 2014, and later on joined by Poland to handle rhythm and lead guitar.

Before joining forces with Poland, Menza and LoMenzo released two demo versions of their cover of the METALLICA classics "Creeping Death" and "Motorbreath" with a guest appearance by guitarist/vocalist Davor Garasic from the Croatian thrash metal band SUFOSIA.

Menza, Poland and LoMenzo's first jam session took place on November 1, 2014, at Menza's Disintegrator Studios in Studio City, California, where they cracked through some of the old MEGADETH catalog along with some of their favorite METALLICA and LED ZEPPELIN songs.

Regarding the project's musical direction, which was described by some as LED ZEPPELIN meets METALLICA," Nick said: "It's got some elements of that, but I'd say we're just so far beyond everything that's been heard already. It's gonna be a conglomerate of styles. It's gonna be what we like to do best. Have fun and play. Our material is gonna be really out there, It's gonna be different. It's gonna pumped, it's gonna be heavy, but it's gonna be us."

The trio then rehearsed handful of times before disbanding later that year due to other musical commitments, Menza went on to join Poland's band OHM:, and was playing with the group live on stage when he died behind his drum kit of natural causes in May 2016.

The unnamed project will be a highlight in the recently announced official Menza documentary film "This Was My Life - The Story of Nick Menza", featuring video footage and audio recordings of Menza himself discussing the project's rhythm section, future recording and touring plans.

The film will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic 'Rust In Peace' lineup."

"This Was My Life" will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

Menza's longtime personal manger Robert Bolger said: "I am very excited to be working with Screaming Butterfly Entertainment on Nick's official documentary.

"There's a lot of published misinformation out there about Nick that isn't true and I am very happy to bring the truth forth.

"Nick loved his fans and always said without the fans none this would be possible. I really think Nick's fans will enjoy this journey through his life."

Executive producer Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment added: "As both a filmmaker, and fellow metalhead who deeply values the metal community, I am honored and excited to go on this journey alongside all of you."

Menza's official autobiography, "Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza" by J. Marshall Craig, was released in December 2018 via Post Hill Press.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Nick rightfully earned his place as one of heavy metal's fiercest drummers during MEGADETH's 10-year commercial peak. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove what doctors feared was a cancerous growth.

Poland is best known for his work on MEGADETH's first two albums "Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!" (1985) and "Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?" (1986).

LoMenzo joined MEGADETH in 2006 and appeared on two of the group's studio albums, 2007's "United Abominations" and 2009's "Endgame". He was fired from the band in 2010 and replaced with returning original MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson.

In addition to MEGADETH, LoMenzo has played with Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde and WHITE LION. For the past six years, LoMenzo has been performing with iconic rocker John Fogerty.

