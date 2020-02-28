HAVOK Releases 'Phantom Force' Music Video

February 28, 2020 0 Comments

HAVOK Releases 'Phantom Force' Music Video

Colorado-based thrashers HAVOK will release their new album, "V", on May 1 via Century Media Records. The official music video for the disc's debut single, "Phantom Force", can be seen below. The clip, complete with a seizure warning, was directed by K. Hunter Lamar of Digital Myle and is described in a press release as "a sensory barrage of visuals that matches the punishing sound HAVOK is known for."

HAVOK lead guitarist Reece Scruggs comments on the song: "Somewhere in the middle of writing 'V', we all came together and made the decision that we needed a full-blown face peeler track. I remember David saying, 'Reign In Blood' tempo,' so I came up with something almost immediately and sent it over to the guys. And aside from some subtle stylistic details, it stayed pretty true to that original concept. 'Phantom Force' as a first single will assure our fans and skeptics that we haven't lost a step in making vicious, straight forward, non-gimmicked heavy metal."

And HAVOK guitarist/vocalist David Sanchez added the following about the lyrics of the track: "'Phantom Force' is about the mysterious deaths that happen during sleep paralysis in the Hmong people. These people fled their war-torn homeland and could not seem to escape a terrifying fate. The goal with this video was to visually represent the fear and panic that people must've felt just before their sudden nocturnal demise. Watch at your own risk..."

"V", HAVOK's fifth studio album and relentless follow-up to 2017's "Conformicide" effort, was engineered, mixed, mastered by Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER) and features stunning artwork by Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, HATEBREED). "V" will be available as limited edition digipak CD and as LP on 180-gram vinyl with poster.

The track listing for "V" is:

01. Post-Truth Era
02. Fear Campaign
03. Betrayed By Technology
04. Ritual Of The Mind
05. Interface With The Infinite
06. Dab Tsog
07. Phantom Force
08. Cosmetic Surgery
09. Panpsychism
10. Merchants Of Death
11. Don't Do It


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).