HATEBREED's New Album Is 'Postponed Indefinitely'

HATEBREED's new album, which was expected later this year, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.
Singer Jamey Jasta broke the news of the postponement in a Twitter exchange with a fan earlier today. Asked when the next HATEBREED disc will be out, Jasta responded: "[The] album is postponed indefinitely. I'm told retail + pressing plants in EU & N. America will be closing or are closed already making manufacturering/pre-orders impossible. Our fans buy a lot of vinyl/CDs so the label needs to protect their investment understandably"
Last month, HATEBREED released its first new single in four years, "When The Blade Drops". At the time, Jasta described the track as "just a taste of what's to come… The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display."
"When The Blade Drops", which won't appear on the forthcoming album, arrived on the heels of the sold-out anniversary shows that HATEBREED embarked on throughout 2019 and the unprecedented success of 2016's "The Concrete Confessional". Not only did the latter tally 42 million total Spotify streams, but single "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today" also clocked 25 million-plus Spotify streams.
HATEBREED's previously announced European tour with PARKWAY DRIVE will now take place in November/December.
