HATEBREED's JAMEY JASTA Releases Lyric Video For 'Return From War' Feat. MAX CAVALERA

The official Jimmy Johansson-created lyric video for the song "Return From War" from HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta can be seen below. The track, which features a guest appearance by former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera, is taken from Jasta's latest solo album, "The Lost Chapters - Volume 2", which came out in December. Other guests who appear on the LP include Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR), Howard Jones (LIGHT THE TORCH), George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (CANNIBAL CORPSE), TRIVIUM's Matthew K. Heafy and KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Jesse Leach.

As the founder and frontman for Grammy-nominated monoliths HATEBREED alongside his countless collaborations with everyone from DJ Khaled and Lights to FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, Jasta's reputation extends well beyond music. From stints as the four-year host of MTV's "Headbanger's Ball" to his own popular podcast, the 2016-launched "The Jasta Show", he has become synonymous with both heavy music and hardcore culture.

Jasta stated about "The Lost Chapters - Volume 2": "It was overdue for another solo release since the last one had come out in 2017. The timing for new music is perfect. It was important to me for this new collection to have the compilation feel of the first one while maintaining its catchiness and dynamics."

"The Lost Chapters - Volume 2" track listing:

01. They Want Your Soul (Featuring George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher)

02. Return From War (Featuring Max Cavalera)

03. Strength To Draw The Line (Featuring Jesse Leach)

04. Cleansed By The Waves (Featuring Zoli Teglas)

05. When The Contagion Is You (Featuring Matthew K. Heafy)

06. Spilled Blood Never Dries (Featuring Kirk Windstein)

07. Heaven Gets What It Wants (Featuring Howard Jones)

08. Silence Is The Enemy (Featuring BillyBio)

09. Just Breathing (Featuring Frank Palmeri)

10. Our Guardian Angel (Featuring Phil Rind)

11. 13 Appears (Featuring Tommy Victor)

12. Holy Wars... The Punishment Due (Featuring Joey. Concepcion)

