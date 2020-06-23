HATEBREED's JAMEY JASTA Accused By Fan Of Taking Advertising Dollars From JOE BIDEN's Campaign

Jamey Jasta says that "social media is mostly dumb and just making people dumber."
The HATEBREED frontman made the comment in response to a message from a fan who accused the singer of being "a sheep" because the fan apparently got a pre-roll ad for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden every time he tried to watch a HATEBREED video on YouTube.
Earlier today (Tuesday, June 23), Jasta took to his Twitter to share the following message from the fan in question: "Dude, everytime I try to watch Hatebreed video I get a Biden video. It's sad to know you're a sheep, ya just lost another fan, and you'll lose more." In the same tweet, Jasta added the following comment: "I think messages like this might be why I've been feeling like social media is mostly dumb & just making people dumber. This fool thinks YouTube & our label taking Ad $ is my choice. I dislike almost all politicians. Both parties are largely corrupt & the super rich get richer!"
Riki Rachtman, former host of MTV's "Headbangers Ball", weighed in on Jasta's tweet, jokingly writing: "Dear @jameyjasta every time I watch a @Hatebreed video I get an ad for Prilosec. How dare you assume that I am plagued with heartburn or might be a little gassy. While it is a correct assumption I am offended this is played before the video.Why? . I blame @waynelozinak", referring to HATEBREED guitarist Wayne Lozinak.
A short time later, Lozinak himself got in on the fun, quipping back: "You got me Riki! Actually I put ALL of the ads in all of our videos. I know exactly who's watching & how to target them. Wait 'til you see the next ad that 'pops up' for you.... @LeaVendetta , you can thank me later!"
Two months ago, Jasta blasted President Donald Trump as a "fake tan freak" who is "worse" than Joe Biden at "stringing together a sentence."
Jasta made his comments after apparently watching one of Trump's daily White House briefings about the country's fight against coronavirus.
As previously reported, HATEBREED's new album, which was expected later this year, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.
This past February, HATEBREED released its first new single in four years, "When The Blade Drops". At the time, Jasta described the track as "just a taste of what's to come… The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display."
I think messages like this might be why I’ve been feeling like social media is mostly dumb & just making people dumber. This fool thinks YouTube & our label taking Ad $ is my choice. I dislike almost all politicians. Both parties are largely corrupt & the super rich get richer! pic.twitter.com/LADKdKjCBX
— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) June 23, 2020
You got me Riki! Actually I put ALL of the ads in all of our videos. I know exactly who’s watching & how to target them. Wait ‘til you see the next ad that “pops up” for you.... @LeaVendetta , you can thank me later! ? https://t.co/46vWCiHQL1
— Wayne Lozinak (@waynelozinak) June 23, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).