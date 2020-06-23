HATEBREED's JAMEY JASTA Accused By Fan Of Taking Advertising Dollars From JOE BIDEN's Campaign

Jamey Jasta says that "social media is mostly dumb and just making people dumber."

The HATEBREED frontman made the comment in response to a message from a fan who accused the singer of being "a sheep" because the fan apparently got a pre-roll ad for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden every time he tried to watch a HATEBREED video on YouTube.

Earlier today (Tuesday, June 23), Jasta took to his Twitter to share the following message from the fan in question: "Dude, everytime I try to watch Hatebreed video I get a Biden video. It's sad to know you're a sheep, ya just lost another fan, and you'll lose more." In the same tweet, Jasta added the following comment: "I think messages like this might be why I've been feeling like social media is mostly dumb & just making people dumber. This fool thinks YouTube & our label taking Ad $ is my choice. I dislike almost all politicians. Both parties are largely corrupt & the super rich get richer!"

Riki Rachtman, former host of MTV's "Headbangers Ball", weighed in on Jasta's tweet, jokingly writing: "Dear @jameyjasta every time I watch a @Hatebreed video I get an ad for Prilosec. How dare you assume that I am plagued with heartburn or might be a little gassy. While it is a correct assumption I am offended this is played before the video.Why? . I blame @waynelozinak", referring to HATEBREED guitarist Wayne Lozinak.

A short time later, Lozinak himself got in on the fun, quipping back: "You got me Riki! Actually I put ALL of the ads in all of our videos. I know exactly who's watching & how to target them. Wait 'til you see the next ad that 'pops up' for you.... @LeaVendetta , you can thank me later!"

Two months ago, Jasta blasted President Donald Trump as a "fake tan freak" who is "worse" than Joe Biden at "stringing together a sentence."

Jasta made his comments after apparently watching one of Trump's daily White House briefings about the country's fight against coronavirus.

As previously reported, HATEBREED's new album, which was expected later this year, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.

This past February, HATEBREED released its first new single in four years, "When The Blade Drops". At the time, Jasta described the track as "just a taste of what's to come… The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display."

