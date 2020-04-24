HATEBREED's FRANK NOVINEC Doesn't Know When Band's Already-Completed New Album Will Be Released

HATEBREED guitarist Frank Novinec spoke to the "Thunder Underground" podcast about the status of the band's new album, which was originally expected this spring via Nuclear Blast Records.

"The record's done — it's been done," Frank said (hear audio below). "It was supposed to come out in May, but the label's shut down now [due to the coronavirus pandemic]. So we just don't know."

This past February, HATEBREED released its first new single in four years, "When The Blade Drops". The band stated at the time that the song was meant to be a standalone release and that it would not appear on the forthcoming LP.

"We were slated to drop a video, I think, March 20th for another song that actually was on the record," Frank said. "And we'd led everybody on, 'March 20th', 'March 20th', and all these hints, and then March 20th came around and nothing happened. Well, obviously between that time that we planned to release it and March 20th, all hell broke loose with coronavirus. So that's on the backburner."

Frank, who doesn't know yet when HATEBREED will return to the road in the U.S., said that he expect the touring circuit to be chaotic when the world finally gets the virus under control and mass gatherings are once again allowed.

"When it gets fired back up, it's gonna be crazy, because every goddamn band in the world is gonna be out there touring," he said. "It's gonna make it tough for booking shows for promoters, because you're gonna have multiple shows in every city every night. And then, obviously, people are gonna be trying to get back on their feet financially, and they're not gonna be able to afford to go to all these shows. So it's gonna be interesting, I think it's gonna be tough, but we need to make it happen again, and hopefully it's sooner than later."

"When The Blade Drops" arrived on the heels of the sold-out anniversary shows that HATEBREED embarked on throughout 2019 and the unprecedented success of 2016's "The Concrete Confessional". Not only did the latter tally 42 million total Spotify streams, but single "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today" also clocked 25 million-plus Spotify streams.

HATEBREED's previously announced European tour with PARKWAY DRIVE will now take place in November/December.

