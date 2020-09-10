HATEBREED To Release 'Weight Of The False Self' Album In November

Connecticut hardcore/metal masters HATEBREED will release their new album, "Weight Of The False Self", on November 27 via Nuclear Blast Records. The album's first single will be made available tomorrow (Friday, September 11). The cover artwork, which can be seen below, was painted by artist Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Weight Of The False Self" was originally expected this past spring but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

This past February, HATEBREED released its first new single in four years, "When The Blade Drops". At the time, singer Jamey Jasta described the track as "just a taste of what's to come… The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display."

"When The Blade Drops", which won't appear on the forthcoming album, arrived on the heels of the sold-out anniversary shows that HATEBREED embarked on throughout 2019 and the unprecedented success of 2016's "The Concrete Confessional". Not only did the latter tally 42 million total Spotify streams, but single "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today" also clocked 25 million-plus Spotify streams.

"Weight Of The False Self" track listing:

01. Instinctive (Slaughterlust)

02. Let Them All Rot

03. Set It Right (Start With Yourself)

04. Weight Of The False Self

05. Cling To Life

06. A Stroke Of Red

07. Dig Your Way Out

08. This I Earned

09. Wings Of The Vulture

10. The Herd Will Scatter

11. From Gold To Gray

12. Invoking Dominance