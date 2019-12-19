HATEBREED To Release New Studio Album In May 2020

Connecticut hardcore/metal masters HATEBREED will tentatively release their next album in May. The follow-up to 2016's "The Concrete Confessional" is being produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who has previously worked with ROB ZOMBIE and QUEENSRŸCHE, among many others.
The news of the HATEBREED album's release date was revealed on Twitter by vocalist Jamey Jasta, who also confirmed that he is planning to issue a new LP from his JASTA project in December 2020.
Earlier this year, HATEBREED drummer Matt Byrne told Heavy New York that his band "absolutely" has a specific formula or a template when it comes to songwriting. "I think record to record, the earlier you go, the more 'hardcore' you would find the material," he said. "But as we've progressed through the years, I think we've injected more and more 'metal' into it. We're fans of both genres. I think that's just what we listen to and what we like to play, so naturally, that's the type of stuff we're gonna write.
"On our self-titled [album], we experimented a little bit," he continued. "That's where we started really experimenting with — not so much singing, but maybe holding a note in the vocal lines and adding some more guitar solos, a little bit more shred work, instead of just — which is the typical HATEBREED formula — simple song structure, short structure, fast part, breakdown, mid-tempo; there's always those elements within the music. And that is the identity, I think that is the formula; that's what we naturally have always done. We've always been fans of music that comes right out of the box and just punches you in the face, and I think the longer the song — how people are nowadays anyway — the longer the song, people kind of get lost and the attention dwindles and stuff. So we're short and to the point, man — we get it done. We just punch you in the face and then we're gone. If there's a formula, that would be it — just short and concise, short and sweet."
Jasta's latest solo album "The Lost Chapters - Volume 2" came out on December 13. The disc features guest appearances by Matthew K. Heafy (TRIVIUM), Jesse Leach (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE), Max Cavalera (SOULFLY), Howard Jones (LIGHT THE TORCH), George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (CANNIBAL CORPSE), Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR, KINGDOM OF SORROW), and many more.
Dec. 2020 For Sure! Gotta finish & release new #Hatebreed first
So new HB in May, then #AndJastaForAll next Dec! HARD! ????? https://t.co/ivlSpKPwna
— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) December 19, 2019
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).