January 13, 2022 0 Comments

HATEBREED Shares Music Video For 'Instinctive (Slaughterlust)'

Grammy-nominated Connecticut hardcore juggernaut HATEBREED has just released the official music video for the song "Instinctive (Slaughterlust)" . The clip will effectively and instantly transport you to the last time you saw the band in your town. The video is comprised of footage from last summer's "The Metal Tour Of The Year" with MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.

"Instinctive (Slaughterlust)" appears on HATEBREED's eighth album, "Weight Of The False Self", out now via Nuclear Blast. The LP and HATEBREED were described by Forbes as "more relevant than ever in the metal and hardcore communities." It was also praised as a "return to their hardcore roots" by Brooklyn Vegan. The album was deemed "one of their most aggressive to date" by Consequence and "pummeling" by Revolver, while Psychology Today called it "a blazing combination of extreme metal and hardcore punk."

HATEBREED will return to the road this spring with PARKWAY DRIVE, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER and STICK TO YOUR GUNS.

"Weight Of The False Self" was released in November 2020 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP was produced by frequent HATEBREED collaborator Chris "Zeuss" Harris and it arrived on the heels of the sold-out anniversary shows that HATEBREED embarked upon throughout 2019 and the unprecedented success of 2016's "The Concrete Confessional". Not only did the latter tally over 42 million Spotify streams, but the single "Looking Down The Barrel of Today" also clocked 30 million-plus Spotify streams. The band also covered Revolver and The Guardian bestowed a 4-out-of-5-star rating on the album, proving that over 20 years deep into its career, this Connecticut hardcore metal institution remains as vital as ever.

