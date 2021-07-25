HATEBREED Releases Two New Beverages Under 'Breed Brew' Banner

July 25, 2021 0 Comments

HATEBREED Releases Two New Beverages Under 'Breed Brew' Banner

After the enormous success of their "Live For This Lager", Connecticut hardcore metal masters HATEBREED have once again teamed up with Witchdoctor Brewing Company and Half Time Beverage to unleash two refreshing new beers for their legion of diehard fans — just in time for the high heat of summer.

"Who is stoked to get their summertime, post-COVID party on?!," says drummer Matt Byrne. "Live music and touring are beginning to come back strong and what better way to celebrate than with the release of a new Breed Brew? HATEBREED have once again partnered with Southington, Connecticut's Witchdoctor Brewing and Poughkeepsie, New York's Half Time Beverage to bring you 'Perseverance Pale Ale.' The beer culture will rejoice for this one, as we've kicked it up a notch with this hop-forward, crisp, and malty-flavored 5.8% banger, perfectly bridging the gap between a heavy stout and a lighter lager."

Fans and beer lovers alike can stop at Witchdoctor Brewing and belly up to the bar for a cold draught pint or go to here to choose from various limited edition can/case options, paired with Breed Brew swag, to be shipped directly to your door. Shipping is available to select zip codes throughout the continental U.S. only. Customers can enter their zip code on the website to confirm shipping availability to a specific state/city.

Byrne finishes: "For those fans who don't consume alcohol, we sure as hell didn't forget about you, either. We now have a smooth, crisp, and non-alcoholic version of our well-received 'Live For This Lager' in a limited edition blue can." Both are available at Witchdoctor Brewing and halftimebeverage.com.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).