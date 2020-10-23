HATEBREED Drops Music Video For 'Instinctive (Slaughterlust)'

Connecticut hardcore/metal masters HATEBREED will release their new album, "Weight Of The False Self", on November 27 via Nuclear Blast Records. The official Justin Reich-directed music video for the LP's second single, "Instinctive (Slaughterlust)", can be seen below. The cover artwork, which can be seen below, was painted by artist Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

Singer Jamey Jasta stated about "Instinctive (Slaughterlust)": "In a fight for survival, which a lot of us are right now, we must channel our inner animal and trust our instincts."

"Weight Of The False Self" was produced by frequent HATEBREED collaborator Chris "Zeuss" Harris and it arrives on the heels of the sold-out anniversary shows that HATEBREED embarked upon throughout 2019 and the unprecedented success of 2016's "The Concrete Confessional". Not only did the latter tally over 42 million Spotify streams, but the single "Looking Down The Barrel of Today" also clocked 30 million-plus Spotify streams. The band also covered Revolver and The Guardian bestowed a 4-out-of-5-star rating on the album, proving that over 20 years deep into its career, this Connecticut hardcore metal institution remains as vital as ever.

"When writing lyrics and riffs, I try to be in the moment, getting a mental picture of my current reality in order to convey what I want to say," Jasta aid about the new material. "Sometimes, I think my reality consists of two irreducible elements, expressed by the age-old interior battle of the dualistic self. The angel on one shoulder stands firm, providing reason, wisdom, and compassion while the devil dances angrily on the other, ranting with passion, spite, and dark desire. I often wonder if a truly centered mind is attainable, an effortless and non-dualistic state of equilibrium. Until then, I'll just listen to both sides of my personality and hope I make the right choice. At the end of the day, the listener will choose to hear what they want, but when I am writing, I imagine the voice of the angel to be a lil' louder."

Renowned for their ability to provide an intense and cathartic release for their fans, HATEBREED challenged themselves and their writing style in order to produce material that is exceptionally relatable in a contemporary world flooded with overstimulation, emotional dampening, and lack of social patience.

"'Weight Of The False Self' is a perfect representation of HATEBREED in 2020, a fresh onslaught of soon-to-be classics with all the elements that led you here since day one," explained guitarist Frank Novinec.

Drummer Matt Byrne shared: "There's no shortage of beefy riffs and adrenaline-fueled drums on this record. I'm proud to say that we will consistently provide a soundtrack to which you can mosh in your living room and destroy your apartment."

This past February, HATEBREED released its first new single in four years, "When The Blade Drops". At the time, Jasta described the track as "just a taste of what's to come… The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display."

"Weight Of The False Self" track listing:

01. Instinctive (Slaughterlust)

02. Let Them All Rot

03. Set It Right (Start With Yourself)

04. Weight Of The False Self

05. Cling To Life

06. A Stroke Of Red

07. Dig Your Way Out

08. This I Earned

09. Wings Of The Vulture

10. The Herd Will Scatter

11. From Gold To Gray

12. Invoking Dominance

