HARDCORE SUPERSTAR To Release New Studio Album This Year

February 12, 2021 0 Comments

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR To Release New Studio Album This Year

Sweden's self-coined "street metallers" HARDCORE SUPERSTAR have signed a deal with Golden Robot Records for Australia, New Zealand, South America, USA and Canada. The band's new album will be released later this year.

Mark Alexander-Erber, president and founder of Golden Robot, said in a statement: "I have been chasing HARDCORE SUPERSTAR for years, and to finally have them signed for a brand-new album in 2021, we are all over the moon. A fantastic band with a great history and we are honored to be involved."

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR's 11th studio album, "You Can't Kill My Rock 'N Roll", was released in September 2018 via Gain Music Entertainment. The LP was recorded throughout 2017 and early 2018 at the Österlyckan (Wooden Hybrid) studios near Gothenburg. It was produced by the bandmembers themselves and mixed in Stockholm by Dino Medanhodzic.

Asked in a 2019 interview with Roppongi Rocks if he feels he and his bandmates have to write fun, "feel-good" party songs rather than more serious songs, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR singer Jocke Berg said: "HARDCORE SUPERSTAR is synonymous with the word 'feel-good.' It should be fun. It's drinking and toasting. A hell of a pre-party with HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, sort of. The previous album wasn't like that. It didn't end up much feel-good as it was quite dark. But if we wanted to write a TOOL song or something like that, it would not fit in with HARDCORE. We have to be in the musical region where the HARDCORE SUPERSTAR sound lives. In that case, we would have to do it as a side project. I want to do a death metal album. Unfortunately, I can't do that with HARDCORE."

As for how he would describe HARDCORE SUPERSTAR's sound, Jocke said: "The new album feels a lot like arena rock. You can hear QUEEN vibes. SLADE — some obvious vibes. ZZ TOP. I'd like to call it arena rock. That's the kind of vibe we have. It's a big sound. We had QUEEN as a starting point. QUEEN's fantastic. Especially with Freddie Mercury on vocals. We had that arena rock feeling as a starting point. We tried to capture that feeling somehow."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).