HANK VON HELL's Manager Denies Former TURBONEGRO Singer Committed Suicide

November 22, 2021 0 Comments

HANK VON HELL's Manager Denies Former TURBONEGRO Singer Committed Suicide

The manager of former TURBONEGRO frontman Hank Von Hell has shot down speculation that the singer took his own life.

The Norwegian musician, whose real name was Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, was just 49 years old when he was found dead in Slottsparken, a public park in the center of Oslo, on Friday, November 19.

Boye Nythun, who was also Husby's best friend, told Norway's Se Og Hør: "In recent days, we have seen and observed a lot of rumors about Hans-Erik's death. I can deny that Hans-Erik took his own life. Hans-Erik had optimistic plans for the future and much to look forward to.

"It was no secret that Hans-Erik has lived a hard life at times. He has also been open about this before. The last few months have been extra hard for him, and unfortunately the sum of a hard-lived life became too much for him. Hans-Erik's body could no longer stand it. He was found in Slottsparken. His body had simply said 'stop.' It is tragic, and now we ask for peace.

"We will not say anything more about the case, but [we have decided to go public] with this [information], so that we avoid more speculation and rumors."

After forming in the late 1980s in Nesodden, Norway, TURBONEGRO recorded four well-received albums and toured extensively before breaking up in 1998, citing Von Hell's heroin addiction as the cause. A four-year hiatus following during which Von Hell checked into rehab. A 2002 one-off appearance at Norway's Quart Festival led to the band's first new album in five years, 2003's "Scandinavian Leather". Two more reunion albums followed, including 2007's "Retox", after which Von Hell left TURBONEGRO and formed a new band, DOCTOR MIDNIGHT & THE MERCY CULT.

In 2018, Von Hell released his first solo album, "Egomania", and followed it up with last year's "Dead".

Most recently, Hank contributed guest vocals to the song "Black Hearse Cadillac" on the latest album from ME AND THAT MAN, the band led by BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski.

Von Hell, also known as Hank Von Helvete, joined TURBONEGRO in 1993 as their third lead singer, replacing Harald Fossberg.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).