HAMMERFALL's OSCAR DRONJAK: 'You Can't Have A Metal Concert With A Seated Audience'

October 27, 2020 0 Comments

HAMMERFALL's OSCAR DRONJAK: 'You Can't Have A Metal Concert With A Seated Audience'

Guitarist Oscar Dronjak of Swedish metallers HAMMERFALL spoke to Barbara Caserta of Italy's Linea Rock about what the touring circuit might look like post pandemic. He said (see video below): "We're hoping that things will get back to normal soon enough. I don't know what it'll take — probably a vaccine, I guess — to make sure that the virus don't spread at the concerts.

"It's still strict rules and regulations in Sweden as well, or live music and sporting events and stuff like that. They just today, actually, raised the level from 50 people to 300, but that is seated audience only, for sporting events as well as music, and also at least one meter or whatever distancing between the seats — unless you went there with your wife or something, then you can sit together, of course. But for people you don't know, there's gotta be some distancing, like a meter or a meter and a half or something. So for a lot of the sports teams, they get some reprieve now a little bit at least. It's not much, but it's better than 50 anyway. But as far as metal concerts and stuff, you can't have a metal concert with a seated audience; it's ridiculous. And not just that — you need to have at least a part of the people in front so you get that vibe and back-and-forth that I think is absolutely vital for a heavy metal concert.

"For the future, we're trying to make things happen, but right now, the next thing that we've got going is June, the festivals in Europe, and I'd say right now, it's about 50-50 chance that it'll happen," Oscar added. "They're booked and everything, but I doubt that they will be able to go through with all of them. I think that's gonna be really, really difficult. So we'll see what happens after that.

"You could be angry about it or sad about it, and, of course, it sucks ass, but what are you gonna do? There's nothing anybody can do about it. You just have to accept the fate and do whatever else you can do — live your life as best as you can in the meantime. That's what we're trying to do."

HAMMERFALL released a new live set, "Live! Against The World", on October 23 via Napalm Records.

HAMMERFALL's latest album, "Dominion", was released in August 2019 via Napalm. For the disc, HAMMERFALL re-teamed with James Michael to do vocals at Red Level Three studios, and Fredrik Nordström of Studio Fredman at Castle Black Studios for the instruments.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).