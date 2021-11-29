HAMMERFALL To Release New Single 'Hammer Of Dawn' On Wednesday

Swedish metallers HAMMERFALL will release the official music video for their new single, "Hammer Of Dawn", on Wednesday, December 1 at 7:00 a.m. PST / 10:00 a.m. EST. A short teaser clip is available below.
"Hammer Of Dawn" is taken from HAMMERFALL's upcoming album, due in early 2022 via Napalm Records. The music for the disc was once again recorded with Fredrik Nordström of Studio Fredman at Castle Black Studios, while the vocals were laid down with Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark.
HAMMERFALL guitarist Oscar Dronjak discussed the making of the new HAMMERFALL LP in the latest episode of Hammerfall TV, which was uploaded to the group's YouTube channel. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "COVID obviously fucked up life for a lot of us. We have tried to stay as healthy and as happy as possible, and one thing that we could do that by was working on a new album, which is what we have done since March this year, I think. Obviously, we started writing songs a lot sooner than that. I actually started writing songs… Some parts of this album are older, but I started writing songs during the vocal recordings for 'Dominion'; when Joacim [Cans] was recording his vocals for the previous album, 'Dominion', I set up my stuff and I just started… I caught the creativity bug when it happened, basically. A couple of songs were even older than that. Two songs were ready already for 'Dominion', for that session, but I decided to hold them back because we felt that they needed more spotlight than they would have gotten if they came at the tail end of the 'Dominion' recordings. So we pulled them back and we brought them out for this one. And I'm really glad we did. I can tell you guys that you will be really glad we did too, once you hear everything."
"Dominion" was released in August 2019 via Napalm. For the disc, HAMMERFALL re-teamed with James Michael to do vocals at Red Level Three studios, and Nordström for the instruments.
In a 2019 interview with The Metal Observer, Dronjak stated about "Dominion": "I think it follows in the same path as we were going with both '(r)Evolution' and 'Built To Last'. It's pretty much an extension of that. What I do think we managed this time is that we captured a lot of energy on the album: a lot of the live energy that you have when you're performing on stage. We tried to get that in the album recording as much as we could. And we have tried that a lot in the past couple of years, or probably for as long as I can remember, but I don't think we've managed to capture it as much as we did this time. And if you're talking about, like, the music and stuff, I believe this album might be the strongest one that we've ever released. At least up there with it, because it's got a lot of variety and I like that in an album… You don't have any downtime on the album, you know; it's all really good in its own right. Not just in the context of the album, but they can stand alone and I think that's something that we're really proud of that we've managed to achieve this time."
HAMMERFALL released a new live set, "Live! Against The World", in October 2020 via Napalm.
View this post on Instagram
Breaking news: new studio album coming early next year!
?????
If the journey is challenging the result can be...
Posted by HammerFall on Saturday, November 27, 2021Breaking news: new studio album coming early next year!
?????
Riffing made easy with @sandbergguitars! The Gibson was...
Posted by HammerFall on Friday, November 26, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).