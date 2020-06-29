HALESTORM's Next Record Could Be A Double Album, Says LZZY HALE

In a new interview with Consequence Of Sound, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Vicious" album.

"We have been writing a lot, so there will be new music at some point. Maybe there will be a double record, because of all this," she said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the world. "I think it's important to stay connected, not just in a musical sense, but to let everybody know you're here and connected."

Asked what has changed most for HALESTORM as a result of the pandemic, Lzzy said: "The biggest thing is the future is unknown for us. HALESTORM is usually booked way ahead and has our plans, and we know where and when we're going to go on tour. This absolutely rocked our world, even though we were one of the lucky ones. We had finished most of our tour cycle for our last album, 'Vicious', and planned most of this time to write another record.

"The funniest thing for us is that since this pandemic stated, we're busier now than maybe we would have been," she added. "I've never had to learn so much technical stuff and videos and Zoom etiquette and all that. In a lot of ways, I've been enjoying putting myself out there and us out there as a brand. I had kind of inadvertently been preparing for something like this, and there will be a rollout of releases and duets and projects I've been working on for the past year or so that now have an opportunity to shine."

HALESTORM guitarist Joe Hottinger recently told the "In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie" podcast that he and Lzzy have written "four or five new songs" that they really like. "We've written 20 or 30, or I don't even know how many — just so many — but there's four or five that we're, like, 'All right. We're on to something here,'" he explained. "And they're exciting, 'cause they are different.

"We didn't exactly know where we were gonna go on this next record that we're writing — we still don't totally know, but the haze is clearing, the fog is clearing, and it's starting to reveal itself," he continued. "And it's rock and roll music, and it's exciting. And it's very us and HALESTORM, but it's a different flavor of us."

HALESTORM has been writing and demoing material since January, with Hale saying she can record almost everything except drums in her home studio.

The band has hinted at recording one or two EPs in the interim, but have not revealed any further information on whether they've been completed or what they contain.

Lzzy Hale and her brother Arejay (drums) formed the band in 1998 while in middle school. Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.