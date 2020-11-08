HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: 'We Have A Chance For Peace, A Chance For Progress, A Chance To Make Real Change'

Lzzy Hale says that "we have a chance for peace" and "progress" now that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The HALESTORM frontwoman made her comments hours after it was announced that Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to defeat Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Hale took to her Instagram and wrote the following message: "In the immortal words of TWISTED SISTER 'We're not gonna take it anymore'

"What a beautiful display of humanity.

"Hope over Fear

Love over Hate

The Happy Tears

The Honking of Horns out in the street.

"We The People showed up, and fought for our rights. Today we begin again with new eyes and new hearts.

"We have been to the bottom of the snake pit. We watched the ugliness of the world reveal itself. Now, we have a chance for peace, a chance for progress, a chance to make real change. So the fight is not over...

"It's going to take All of us to make this country and this world into what it should've always been. For too long we've been plagued by evil over petty differences and pretty lies. No more. The past is there as a lesson.

"We will learn from our History, fight for Now and keep our eyes forward toward the Future. We will continue to battle on the side of love, hope, equality and unity using the universal language of music and art, and begin the healing process. Let's make this world more like the Rock Show.

"The Rock Show doesn't care what gender you are, what skin color you have, your sexual orientation, what you do for a living, where you live, how you dress, your handicap, your failures or your achievements...We are All the same at the Rock Show! United as One! We're in this together like Lipstick and Leather. I love you all.

"Dio Bless America".

Late last month, Lzzy urged her fans to vote for Biden in this year's presidential election, saying it was time to "vote against idiocracy."

About a month before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Lzzy said that she was "into equality" and insisted that she couldn't "out of good conscience" vote for anybody who built his or her empire on "division and hate and inequality."

Although she initially said that she was a Bernie Sanders supporter, Lzzy later expressed concern that he would "die the first year in office" if he got into the White House. Hale went on to say that she would "definitely not" vote for Donald Trump, explaining that she has "just never been a fan."

