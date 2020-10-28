HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Urges Fans To Vote For BIDEN, Says She Stands 'Against Hate And Ignorance'

HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale has urged her fans to vote for Joe Biden in next week's presidential election, saying it's time to "vote against idiocracy."

Earlier today, Hale took to her social media to share a picture of "The Big Lebowski" Abiden 2020 Shut The Fuck Up Donny t-shirt design, and she wrote in an accompanying message: "The dude aBides... this aggression will not stand! Vote now! #notTrump #voteagainst #EnoughIsEnough #voteagainstidiocracy", apparently referring to director and co-writer Mike Judge's 2006 science-fiction satire "Idiocracy", which depicts two time travelers who arrive in a future U.S. where everyone has become stupid and anti-intellectual, corporations own the government, and the president is a foul-mouthed populist.

In a separate tweet, she added: "I stand for everyone in our community, I stand for love. I stand against hate and ignorance. Is Biden going to save the world... I don't know, but it is the next logical step toward Kicking Trump out of our feeds and our lives."

In a 2018 interview with the Live 105 radio station in Halifax, Hale was asked if it was hard to avoid writing about politics on HALESTORM's latest album, "Vicious", in light of the current political and social climates in the U.S. "Absolutely," she responded. "We even said that early on, because there have been some people that have picked certain things out from our record that we weren't necessarily consciously trying to do. We kind of stay away from politics and religion; with those two things, you can't really win. So it's one of those things where we kind of stay away from it — we just wanna rock; that's all we wanna do. But it is really hard not to let that stuff soak in, because it's just there — always, especially nowadays. Whereas before, you could kind of ignore it — you're, like, 'Oh, people that are into politics, they're paying attention to that.' And now everybody's into it, and it affects so many different people, and it affects friendships. So, for us, our main goal is, like, 'All right, we can't necessarily escape it, but since we're in a position where people are going to listen to what we're doing, let's make sure we put out some empowerment, we put some positivity out there, because there's too much crap going on right now.' So that was kind of our m.o. But, yeah, it's definitely tough."

About a month before the most recent U.S. presidential election, Lzzy said that she was "into equality" and insisted that she couldn't "out of good conscience" vote for anybody who built his or her empire on "division and hate and inequality."

Although she initially said that she was a Bernie Sanders supporter, Lzzy later expressed concern that he would "die the first year in office" if he got into the White House. Hale went on to say that she would "definitely not" vote for Donald Trump, explaining that she has "just never been a fan."

