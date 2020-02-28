HALESTORM's LZZY HALE To Kick Off NASHVILLE SC's First-Ever Season In Major League Soccer

As Nashville SC (Nashville Soccer Club) players set up on the pitch to kick off their first-ever season in Major League Soccer on Saturday, February 29, fans will be watching The Backline section where rock artist Lzzy Hale will be the first to perform the Gibson Guitar Riff to launch the game. A Grammy-winning singer and songwriter with her band HALESTORM, Lzzy is renowned as one of the best vocalists in rock and roll and will now spearhead a new trend for Nashville SC fans. The Gibson Guitar Riff will be a special ritual at every Nashville SC game that will showcase different music artists throughout the season as they increase the energy by riffing live in front of fans on a 1968 Gibson Les Paul Hero guitar, customized for the Nashville Soccer Club and known as "The Guitar" right before game kickoff.

Nashville SC's inaugural match in Major League Soccer against Atlanta United FC on February 29, is presented by Renasant Bank. Fans planning to attend will want to get in their seats early to see JUDAH & THE LION, Charles Esten and Lzzy Hale featured in a night when sports and musi come together in Music City.

Tickets to Nashville SC's inaugural MLS match against Atlanta United FC, presented by Renasant Bank, are available through season ticket memberships and through single-game and group tickets.

Nashville SC is a Major League Soccer club initially founded by local supporters in 2013 as an amateur soccer organization called Nashville Football Club. It officially became Nashville Soccer Club in 2016 when it earned a USL Championship club and as it began its bid to join Major League Soccer. On December 20, 2017, Nashville SC became the 24th organization to be awarded an MLS club. Nashville SC will begin its participation in MLS in 2020 playing at Nissan Stadium before moving into its new and permanent stadium in 2022, which will be the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States.