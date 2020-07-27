HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Thanks SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN For 'Bettering' Her Shower Experience

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale says that SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan has "bettered" her shower experience with the product from his Dirty Rocker Soap Company.

On Sunday (July 26), Hale took to her Tumblr account to write: "I've been a DIY-er for many years. I make my own deodorant, face and body oils, toothpaste, masks, moisturizer, shampoo, sunscreen, perfume, conditioner, styling spray, make up remover and have even dabbled in crafting my own make up from scratch on occasion.

"The reason for this is that my skin and hair are in pretty good shape when l leave them alone alone. The trouble starts whenever I decide to put commercial products on them. For example, commercial moisturizer makes me break out, commercial shampoo causes my hair to split and break… and all the soap I've tried leaves my skin itchy with dry patches, and prone to 'chicken skin'

"I had all but given up on soap specifically. I adopted radical practices over the years like body brushing, oil washing and water only washing( it's not that weird, don't make that face). Until a good friend of mine, Rachel Bolan of SKID ROW sent me a few bars of his new endeavor 'Dirty Rocker Soap'.

"I put off trying it for a few days because I didn't want to have to give my friend the 'its not you, it's me', routine explaining about my body's inability to adapt to the concept of soap. But when I dove in, and Sudsed up…holy shit! No dryness of the skin, no breaking out, no itchiness…

"After a week I was in love with what it did for my skin, so I got daring and tried it as a shampoo as well(why not). After scrubbing and rinsing I was happy to report that for My hair type it not only left my hair clean, but manageable with a little extra body. As a bonus the natural oils in the soap acted as a light conditioner too!

"As a touring musician, I think Dirty Rocker Soap will be a great multifunctional travel companion. No other soap has ever done so much for me, while taking nothing from me but the grime.

"My favorites so far are the

- Unscented

- Blue Mint

- Mother Earth

- Lemongrass green

"Thank you so much to Rachel Bolan for bettering my shower experience ( wait…ha) and congrats on this new adventure!"

Dirty Rocker Soap Company specializes in all-natural artisan soap made in small batches.

Bolan stated about his decision to start producing is own soap: "Staying in hotels as much as I do tends to put me at the mercy of hotel room soap. Harsh perfumes and dry skin became the norm. So I decided to create soaps of my own to take with me when I travel. I hope you enjoy them."

For more information, visit www.dirtyrockersoapco.com.

