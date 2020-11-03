HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Still Panics Before Hitting The Stage

In a recent interview with The Pit, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale was asked if she still panics before she takes the stage at a concert. She responded (see video below): "It's not necessarily a matter of getting rid of that or calming myself down. It's just something that's always been there. And maybe when I was a young teenager, it was a little bit more overwhelming, but it is still this… And I say 'panic' in such a positive way. And something different will always trigger it, whether somebody says, 'Hey, we only have 10 minutes till showtime,' and then, all of a sudden, I'll be, like, 'Oooh' — [I'll feel] this electricity. And all of a sudden, your mindset just changes, and it's almost like you just become sharpened — 'Okay, it's happening. The task at hand is happening. It's real.'

"I think it was maybe more overwhelming back in the day, but it still happens every single night," she admitted. "And I feel like if it doesn't, if that ever goes away, I've gotta quit or something, because it is such an amazing tool.

"We don't use any click tracks or any backing tracks, there's no lip synching, and we actually have jam sessions live in front of people where we don't really know how we're gonna end a song," Lzzy explained. "And so that's a whole different element, because when you're walking on stage, you're depending on each other and you're depending on yourself. And things could go amazing and be this amazing moment that you'll never forget, or they can go horribly wrong. But that's up to you, and that's the beauty of live music. So that's more of the feeling that I get."

"Halestorm Reimagined", a collection of reworked HALESTORM original songs as well as a cover of "I Will Always Love You", the love ballad made famous by Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton, was made available in August.

Lzzy said in a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that she is using the downtime during the COVID-19 lockdown to keep working on material for HALESTORM's fifth studio LP.

HALESTORM has been writing and demoing material since January, with Hale saying she can record almost everything except drums in her home studio.

The next HALESTORM album will follow up 2018's "Vicious".

