HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Still Panics Before Hitting The Stage

November 3, 2020 0 Comments

HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Still Panics Before Hitting The Stage

In a recent interview with The Pit, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale was asked if she still panics before she takes the stage at a concert. She responded (see video below): "It's not necessarily a matter of getting rid of that or calming myself down. It's just something that's always been there. And maybe when I was a young teenager, it was a little bit more overwhelming, but it is still this… And I say 'panic' in such a positive way. And something different will always trigger it, whether somebody says, 'Hey, we only have 10 minutes till showtime,' and then, all of a sudden, I'll be, like, 'Oooh' — [I'll feel] this electricity. And all of a sudden, your mindset just changes, and it's almost like you just become sharpened — 'Okay, it's happening. The task at hand is happening. It's real.'

"I think it was maybe more overwhelming back in the day, but it still happens every single night," she admitted. "And I feel like if it doesn't, if that ever goes away, I've gotta quit or something, because it is such an amazing tool.

"We don't use any click tracks or any backing tracks, there's no lip synching, and we actually have jam sessions live in front of people where we don't really know how we're gonna end a song," Lzzy explained. "And so that's a whole different element, because when you're walking on stage, you're depending on each other and you're depending on yourself. And things could go amazing and be this amazing moment that you'll never forget, or they can go horribly wrong. But that's up to you, and that's the beauty of live music. So that's more of the feeling that I get."

"Halestorm Reimagined", a collection of reworked HALESTORM original songs as well as a cover of "I Will Always Love You", the love ballad made famous by Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton, was made available in August.

Lzzy said in a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that she is using the downtime during the COVID-19 lockdown to keep working on material for HALESTORM's fifth studio LP.

HALESTORM has been writing and demoing material since January, with Hale saying she can record almost everything except drums in her home studio.

The next HALESTORM album will follow up 2018's "Vicious".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).