HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Shares Her Rock And Roll Collection, Including Laminate Signed By RONNIE JAMES DIO

August 27, 2021 0 Comments

HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Shares Her Rock And Roll Collection, Including Laminate Signed By RONNIE JAMES DIO

In the latest episode of AXS TV's "Rock & Tell", HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale shares her rock and roll collection and the stories behind them. Among the items Lzzy discusses are a laminate signed by Ronnie James Dio when HALESTORM opened for HEAVEN & HELL in 2009, and the Grammy Award HALESTORM received in 2012 in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".

Earlier in the month, HALESTORM released a new single, "Back From The Dead". The track is taken from the band's upcoming fifth full-length album, due in 2022. An accompanying video for "Back From The Dead", which was directed by Dustin Haney (Noah Cyrus, Luke Combs) and produced by Revolution Pictures, features Lzzy and her bandmates in a morgue and cemetery somewhere between life and death.

HALESTORM's latest release was last year's "Halestorm Reimagined", a collection of the band's reworked original songs as well as a cover of "I Will Always Love You", the love ballad made famous by Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton.

Lzzy and her brother Arejay formed the band in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for another Grammy, this time in the "Best Rock Performance" category, for its song "Uncomfortable".

According to the Grammy web site, HALESTORM's award for "Love Bites (So Do I)" marked the first time a woman earned a Grammy in the category.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).