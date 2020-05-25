HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Says A Lot Of Fans Don't Realize How Dependent Bands Are On Touring To Make Ends Meet

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale made headlines earlier in the month when she wrote on social media that "most of the bands you know and love won't make it out" of the music industry shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Asked in a new interview with Forbes to clarify her remarks, she said: "Well, I think that a lot of people look at musicians and look at people that have record labels or albums coming out and they think, 'Oh, they're set, they've made it, and they're millionaires.' And it doesn't help that some of those people are flaunting their mansions and stuff, or that some of the people of note and the legendary people are doing a lot of that. I think that if you are somebody of note and you have saved up and you have a brand that you have built over the years, maybe you're going to be able to hang on for a little while longer.

"I remember putting out our first record and literally having 20 dollars to my name and being, like, 'Do I use this to get lunch?'" she continued. "A lot of these younger bands that have released a record or are attached to labels they're not getting that financial help that everybody thinks they are. And that comes with the mystique of rock 'n' roll, 'Oh, yeah, you've made it and you're on a label. You must be well off.' But I feel for some of these kids, because, think about it, you've spent all of this time making a record and you've put your life into it, and you're dependent on this summer touring cycle to help you promote it and get your name out there.

"There are a lot of young bands that we're just not going to hear about because of all of this. They're going to have to go back and get normal jobs and start all over again. I think about it with my reality, too, depending on how long this goes on. We had played the biggest places that we've ever played overseas, and during this last record cycle we were really building something there, but do we have to start over again because of this?

"It's a very strange time," she added. "Everybody needs to be smart and have some sympathy, especially during this time, because everybody is affected — it's not just one class of people — everybody is being affected by this. The reality is it's going to be a new world even if everything kind of goes back to, 'Okay, now we can tour.' Well, that's going to be different too. Are meet-and-greets going to be the same? Are crowds going to be the same? Is it gonna be like when you go to the grocery store and have to stand six feet apart?"

Last week, Lzzy has criticized people who don't take the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough, addressing the crisis as the majority of states in the U.S. began easing shelter-in-place restrictions following a nearly nationwide two-month lockdown.

She wrote on Instagram: "I get why everyone is excited about some states reopening right now. In my opinion, without a vaccine, this is like opening up a designated section of a public pool for pissing."

Hale said she continues to self-quarantine, adding: "What I need to address tonight is the audacity of some people to assume that just because I'm someone of note, that I am not suffering because of all this. I spend most of my time, 90% of it, on tour, which is NOT a reality right now. My crew is suffering, the future is unknown, and most of the bands you know and love won't make it out of this."

Hale concluded by urging fans to "be smart" and not go out unless it's necessary, while continuing to practice social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand-washing.

HALESTORM recently announced the launch of its #RoadieStrong campaign, aimed at providing essential financial assistance to road crews all over the world.