HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Pays Tribute To Punk Rock Fashion Icon JIMMY WEBB

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale paid tribute online to New York punk stylist Jimmy Webb, who died of cancer on Tuesday (April 14) at the age of 62.

Webb was best known for his work as a manager/buyer at the punk shop Trash And Vaudeville and as the owner of the rock clothing shop I Need More, dressing several generations of rock and punk icons. He outfitted musicians ranging from members of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND to the first wave of 1970s New York punk rockers.

On Wednesday (April 15), Hale shared a photo of Webb on her Instagram and included the following message: "Oh @jimmywebbnyc ... You were a soul impossible to forget. And no matter how much time went by, we'd always pick up right where we left off. Every time we visited NYC, you were always on our list of people to come say hi to! You were actually the first person to introduce me to the power of high heels when i was 16. I bought my first pair from you that Christmas of 2000, and for years after that my family and I had a tradition of picking out our 'gifts to each other' from your shop. You are responsible for my dads Zebra pants and a myriad of @arejayhale 's crazy outfits! But beyond your firm stamp in rock fashion. You were the nicest, sweetest man we've ever met, and with every heart you touched, you changed the world for the better, one hug at time. I'm so glad I got to see you last summer while we were on tour with @alicecooper. I fight back tears knowing I'll never get to hang in this world with you again...BUT, I'm looking forward to seeing you in the Next! Save a spot in the mosh pit for me! Love you Jimmy!! R.I.P. my friend."

Webb grew up in upstate New York and moved to New York City in 1975. He spent more than a decade and a half working at Trash And Vaudeville, which he dubbed "rock and roll heaven," before opening his own boutique, I Need More, named after a song by Iggy Pop, three years ago.

In a 2013 article, Vogue called Webb the "reigning Mayor of St. Marks Place" and "punk rock's unofficial shopkeeper."

"Without a doubt, I have a dream come true life," Webb once said. "I live every moment and I taste everything in it. I taste it, I smell it, I feel it ... Dreams do come true."

