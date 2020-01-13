HALESTORM's LZZY HALE On NEIL PEART: 'Your Legend And Beautiful Soul Will Carry On Within Us'

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale has paid tribute to Neil Peart, who died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.

Hale took to her social media on Sunday (January 12) to share a photo of Peart and she wrote in an accompanying message: "Without the immense talent, daring musical direction and sheer innovation of this legendary drummer... Todays drum hero's would not exist.

"Lil bro @arejayhale and I went to see RUSH at the Hershey Arena during the Vapor Trails tour. My little brother beside me, air-drumming to every fill and crash... I got to witness him discovering that his dream was possible...if Neil could be up there on an arena stage... then so could he!! Arejay studied Neil and learned every song. It's safe to say that our sound would not be what it is without this specific ingredient in Arejay's stew of influences.

"Our hearts go out to Neil Peart's family and to all the people that he brought into his circle that had the honor to call such a great man their friend.

"Neil, You may have left us physically, but your legend and beautiful soul will carry on within us, living and breathing through music. Rest In Peace and in Power."

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.

Neil's survivors include his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia.

