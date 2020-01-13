HALESTORM's LZZY HALE On NEIL PEART: 'Your Legend And Beautiful Soul Will Carry On Within Us'

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale has paid tribute to Neil Peart, who died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.
Hale took to her social media on Sunday (January 12) to share a photo of Peart and she wrote in an accompanying message: "Without the immense talent, daring musical direction and sheer innovation of this legendary drummer... Todays drum hero's would not exist.
"Lil bro @arejayhale and I went to see RUSH at the Hershey Arena during the Vapor Trails tour. My little brother beside me, air-drumming to every fill and crash... I got to witness him discovering that his dream was possible...if Neil could be up there on an arena stage... then so could he!! Arejay studied Neil and learned every song. It's safe to say that our sound would not be what it is without this specific ingredient in Arejay's stew of influences.
"Our hearts go out to Neil Peart's family and to all the people that he brought into his circle that had the honor to call such a great man their friend.
"Neil, You may have left us physically, but your legend and beautiful soul will carry on within us, living and breathing through music. Rest In Peace and in Power."
Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.
Neil's survivors include his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia.
View this post on Instagram
Without the immense talent, daring musical direction and sheer innovation of this legendary drummer... Todays drum hero’s would not exist. Lil bro @arejayhale and I went to see Rush at the Hershey Arena during the Vapor Trails tour. My little brother beside me, air-drumming to every fill and crash... I got to witness him discovering that his dream was possible...if Neil could be up there on an arena stage... then so could he!! Arejay studied Neil and learned every song. It’s safe to say that our sound would not be what it is without this specific ingredient in Arejay’s stew of influences. Our hearts go out to Neil Peart’s family and to all the people that he brought into his circle that had the honor to call such a great man their friend. Neil, You may have left us physically, but your legend and beautiful soul will carry on within us, living and breathing through music. Rest In Peace and in Power.
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).