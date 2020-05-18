HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: 'Most Of The Bands You Know And Love Won't Make It Out Of This'

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale has criticized people who don't take the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough.

Hale addressed the crisis just days after 48 states began easing shelter-in-place restrictions in an attempt to reinvigorate their local economies following a nearly nationwide two-month lockdown.

Earlier today (Sunday, May 17), Lzzy took to her Instagram to write: "Hey all my freaks! I get why everyone is excited about some states reopening right now. In my opinion, without a vaccine, this is like opening up a designated section of a public pool for pissing. But ya know... you do you.

"I'm continuing to self quarantine, write an album and do my thing. But what I need to address tonight is the audacity of some people to assume that just because I'm someone of note, that I am not suffering because of all this.

"I spend most of my time, 90% of it, on tour, which is NOT a reality right now. My crew is suffering, the future is unknown, and most of the bands you know and love won't make it out of this. So if you are able, please be smart. Don't go out unless it's necessary, and if you gotta, do curb side, wear a mask, wash/sanitize your hands. And let's band together to end this shit! Click the link in my bio to help all the road crews without whom the rock show would not go on!"

More than 4.7 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 315,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

A week ago, HALESTORM announced the #ROADIESTRONG support campaign aimed at providing essential financial assistance to road crews all over the world who make live music possible. Under the newly launched initiative, fans can purchase #ROADIESTRONG merchandise and make donations, with all proceeds going to Live Nation's Crew Nation — a global relief fund for live music crews.

Lzzy and her brother Arejay (drums) formed HALESTORM in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

Lzzy said in a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" that she is using the downtime during the COVID-19 lockdown to keep working on material for HALESTORM's fifth studio LP.

HALESTORM has been writing and demoing material since January, with Hale saying she can record almost everything except drums in her home studio.

The next HALESTORM album will follow up 2018's "Vicious". The band has hinted at recording one or two EPs in the interim, but have not revealed any further information on whether they've been completed or what they contain.

