HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Kicks Off NASHVILLE SC's First-Ever Season In Major League Soccer (Video)

As Nashville SC (Nashville Soccer Club) players set up on the pitch to kick off their first-ever season in Major League Soccer on Saturday, February 29, fans were watching The Backline section where rock artist Lzzy Hale was the first to perform the Gibson Guitar Riff to launch the game. A Grammy-winning singer and songwriter with her band HALESTORM, Lzzy is renowned as one of the best vocalists in rock and roll and will now spearhead a new trend for Nashville SC fans. The Gibson Guitar Riff is a special ritual at every Nashville SC game that showcases different music artists throughout the season as they increase the energy by riffing live in front of fans on a 1968 Gibson Les Paul Hero guitar, customized for the Nashville Soccer Club and known as "The Guitar" right before game kickoff.
After the performance, Hale took to her Instagram to write: "Thank you so much to the @nashvillesc and @mls for having me tonight! We made history and rang this new chapter in with ROCK N ROLL. Thank you to @gibsonguitar for creating this guitar, a piece of art and history. It will be going up for auction at the end of the year, it is signed by me, and will be signed by Walker Zimmerman @thewalkerzim as well! This has been such an amazing night for the Nash family! Love you Nashville!"
Nashville SC is a Major League Soccer club initially founded by local supporters in 2013 as an amateur soccer organization called Nashville Football Club. It officially became Nashville Soccer Club in 2016 when it earned a USL Championship club and as it began its bid to join Major League Soccer. On December 20, 2017, Nashville SC became the 24th organization to be awarded an MLS club. Nashville SC will begin its participation in MLS in 2020 playing at Nissan Stadium before moving into its new and permanent stadium in 2022, which will be the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States.
