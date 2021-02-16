HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: 'I've Accepted Myself As An Artist And Creative Mind'

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale has shared several photos from the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2018's "Vicious" album.

The pictures, which were taken by HALESTORM guitarist Joe Hottinger, with whom Lzzy shares a home in Nashville, can be seen below.

HALESTORM's new LP is once again being helmed by producer Nick Raskulinecz. The team first worked together on 2017's "ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP", and according to Hale, he has become their "fifth member."

In a message accompanying the new Instagram photos, Lzzy wrote: "It's been so freeing creating fresh music both at home and at @officialnickraskulinecz ‘s studio. Creation is where I'm happiest, especially since live shows are not an option right now. I've had to learn who I am without touring and live music, something that is not just place of joy for me, or a career, but an extension of who I am as a person. It's a huge part of my identity.

"During the 11 months I've had to get to know myself again, and reintroduce myself to the Lzzy OFF the stage. This courtship has not been easy. I haven't seen her in a while, and the last time she stuck around for this long was when I was 12. Literally I've never gone this long without being onstage in front of a crowd. I mean, even when we first started HALESTORM at age 13, I still had a bowling alley gig twice a month.

"Regardless of how odd it feels, I have transformed, I am not only 'Lzzy the rockstar' and I am not only Elizabeth at home... I am both at once. I do not have to choose. I've accepted myself as an artist and creative mind. Which might sound ridiculous but for most of us in the music industry, Accepting yourself as an Artist is difficult to do. Sometimes it feels like you are riding in the backseat while your life drives you, or that everything you create is not your own and solely meant for everyone else. Once I owned all of the things that make me who I am, and reminded myself of how important it is to be my true self, and create for me.... the songs exploded and took on a whole new life.

"I'm writing and finishing songs every single day. It's like I had built a wall in front of my heart...and the dam just broke! This is my personal metamorphosis. This is my Art. Pure...lawless... Art.

"I encourage all my fellow creators to accept that you were born to be an artist...it is YOUR purpose and pleasure, not anyone else's. Write and create what You want. Stop putting road blocks in your own way, stop following trends or chasing the radio, stop trying to predict what other people are going to connect with...and start connecting with your Truth. Because if you don't believe it, no one else will."

"Halestorm Reimagined", a collection of reworked HALESTORM original songs as well as a cover of "I Will Always Love You", the love ballad made famous by Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton, was made available in August.

Lzzy and her brother Arejay (drums) formed the band in 1998 while in middle school. Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable".

In 2012, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)". According to the Grammy web site, Lzzy became the first woman to earn a Grammy in the category.

