HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Is 'Honored' To Be Able To See KAMALA HARRIS Become First Female Vice President In American History

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale says that she is honored to be able to see Kamala Harris became the first female vice president in American history.

On Wednesday, after watching the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, Lzzy took to her Instagram to share a photo of Amanda Gorman, who became the youngest person to deliver a poem at a U.S. presidential inauguration, and she included the following message: "Let's hear it for the Arts!!

"I know that the last few years have changed me. And the last year has taken a huge bite out my soul. Some challenges have had beautiful silver linings, others have brought my darkness to the surface. I've been carrying a heaviness in my heart. But today, I felt a little bit of that weight being lifted.

"The lightning bolt that struck me most during the inauguration today was a poem recited by the young but wise beyond her years @amandascgorman It moved me and coaxed my tears to fall. It reminded me once again that Art heals, Art Saves, Art is a doorway to change, enlightenment and understanding. Art is Hope.

"Today I'm so proud to be an artist, I'm proud to be an American, Im proud to be a woman, and I am proud stand beside you all as we take our first steps together into this new world.

"I am honored that I am able to see our first women Vice President step into office in my lifetime. A notion, that just a moment ago seemed like an impossible dream.

"Well, again I say...Nothing is Impossible! So, Go after your crazy dreams, chase your happiness... and Be your truest self!!

"I'm looking forward to seeing more petty barriers being broken down and I welcome a brighter future with open arms! We are in this together! United States!!

"Congratulations to our 46th President Joe Biden @potus, and Vice President Kamala Harris @kamalaHarris

"May compassion and love for your fellow humans guide you.

"Love, Peace & Rock n Roll."

In October, Lzzy urged her fans to vote for Biden in the 2020 presidential election, saying it was time to "vote against idiocracy."

About a month before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Lzzy said that she was "into equality" and insisted that she couldn't "out of good conscience" vote for anybody who built his or her empire on "division and hate and inequality."

Although she initially said that she was a Bernie Sanders supporter, Lzzy later expressed concern that he would "die the first year in office" if he got into the White House. Hale went on to say that she would "definitely not" vote for Donald Trump, explaining that she has "just never been a fan."

