HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Is Collaborating With Hitmaker DESMOND CHILD

Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated songwriter-producer Desmond Child, who is widely recognized as one of music's most accomplished hitmakers, has revealed that he is working on new music with HALESTORM singer Lzzy Hale.

Earlier today (Monday, February 8), Desmond took to his social media to share a couple of photos of Lzzy sitting on top of a piano with Child playing, and he included the following message: "HALE TO THE QUEEN OF ROCK! No not me… the gorgeous and brilliant @officiallzzyhale from the band @halestormrocks. Lzzy is not only an incredible singer and guitarist... she is an accomplished inspired songwriter. We are coming up with some great music together. FUN!"

It is not presently clear if Hale and Child are collaborating on music that is intended to appear on HALESTORM's upcoming follow-up to 2018's "Vicious" album.

Last September, Lzzy confirmed to U.K.'s Rock Sound that she has been using her coronavirus downtime to compose material for the new HALESTORM LP. "I've been writing, honestly, some of the best songs I've ever written, because I've just had the time, and there isn't any deadline and nobody's breathing down my neck, saying, 'Hey, where are those demos?'," she said.

Desmond — born John Charles Barrett — has worked with AEROSMITH, ALICE COOPER, KISS, SCORPIONS, DREAM THEATER and MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil, among many others.

Child's list of accolades includes Grammy awards, more than 80 Top 40 singles, and songs that have sold over 500 million copies worldwide in addition to downloads, YouTube views and streaming plays in the billions. AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler told Rolling Stone magazine about Desmond, "The first time we met, we wrote 'Angel' in about an hour and 45 minutes — and I'm not bullshitting. The guy's a fucking genius."

KISS guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley asked Desmond to co-write a track for the band's 1979 "Dynasty" album. The result was "I Was Made for Loving You", which is still one of the biggest hits in the KISS catalogue.

"Halestorm Reimagined", a collection of reworked HALESTORM original songs as well as a cover of "I Will Always Love You", the love ballad made famous by Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton, was made available in August.

Lzzy and her brother Arejay (drums) formed the band in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable".

In 2012, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)". According to the Grammy web site, Lzzy became the first woman to earn a Grammy in the category.

