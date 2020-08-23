HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: 'I Miss Playing Live Shows And I Miss Jamming With My Band'

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale spoke to GWAR's Internet TV show "Undead From Antarctica" about how she and her bandmates have been dealing with the coronavirus crisis. She said (see video below): "Before all this went down, we were getting together pretty much every day. We were one of the lucky ones. We had already set aside some time — well, not this whole time, but the majority of this time that we're home — anyway to write another record. So before all this went down and every day it was, like, new bad news, new bad news, we were getting together every single day right here in my basement. And then slowly but surely, everyone was just, like, 'Okay, let's stay separate for a while.' We've had some socially distant hangs, like with my bass player and drummer — just outside situations, like, six feet apart, don't hug; that kind of thing. But other than that, I miss it, man. I miss playing live shows and I miss jamming with my band. Yeah, I miss all of that."

"Halestorm Reimagined", a collection of reworked HALESTORM original songs as well as a cover of "I Will Always Love You", the love ballad made famous by Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton, was made available on August 14.

Lzzy said in a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that she is using the downtime during the COVID-19 lockdown to keep working on material for HALESTORM's fifth studio LP.

HALESTORM has been writing and demoing material since January, with Hale saying she can record almost everything except drums in her home studio.

The next HALESTORM album will follow up 2018's "Vicious".

