HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: Guitar Tutorial From MANIACS TV

Australia's Maniacs has uploaded video footage of HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale talking through her gear and playing style, shot at the Australis office in Sydney, Australia. Check it out below.

HALESTORM recently resumed the songwriting process for its next album. Earlier this month, guitarist Joe Hottinger described the band's new music as "fresh and weird."

Back in January, Hale told Bionic Buzz that HALESTORM has been "writing" and "demoing" new material. She also revealed that the band has "two EPs coming out," although she didn't offer any information about whether they will contain fresh music or reworked versions of other artists' songs. "Whether or not they are fully covers or whether they're something even more ridiculous, I cannot say," she said.

This past December, Hottinger told Guitar Bonedo that the band has finished recording a new EP, although he did not want to divulge details about the disc.

Hottinger explained: "There'll be more information on that coming up. It's just getting mixed now, and it sounds awesome. It's something we've never really done before. Everyone's expecting a cover EP, but... we're about to shake it up a little. Technically, it is a cover EP. [Laughs] You'll find out. It's cool."

Lzzy added: "It's nothing like what you think. We can't really talk about it."

The two new EPs will be the band's first since the band's third covers EP, "ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP", which came out in January 2017.

HALESTORM's fourth full-length studio album, "Vicious", came out in 2018.

