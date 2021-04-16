HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Means You Are Being A 'Responsible Adult'

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale has urged all her fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that getting inoculated will "bring us one step closer to live rock shows."

Earlier today, Hale took to her Twitter and wrote to her 304,000 followers: "Vax= responsible adults. And in doing so we are one step closer to live Rock shows! We are all in this together Freaks!'

When one fan asked Lzzy if she was able to get her vaccine yet, she responded: "Double dosed! The only time my asthma has ever come In handy to qualify me!"

Over 120 million Americans — more than 48% — have received at least one dose of the three vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A recent NPR/Marist poll found that one in four Americans said they would refuse a coronavirus vaccine if offered. Another 5% are "undecided" about whether they would get the shot. 49% of Republican men said they would not take the vaccine when it's available to them.

Although the COVID-19 vaccine was produced quickly because of the urgency of the health crisis and the number of clinical trial volunteers, scientists say the vaccine was not rushed, and it relies on years of research.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has estimated that about 70-85% of Americans would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

America's two main vaccines have shown 95% efficacy against the coronavirus.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which became available in the United States last month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave it emergency use authorization, was tested with new variants of COVID-19, and has shown to be effective against them; Pfizer and Moderna were tested prior to the emergence of these variants.

Photo courtesy of AXS TV

