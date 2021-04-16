HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Means You Are Being A 'Responsible Adult'

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale has urged all her fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that getting inoculated will "bring us one step closer to live rock shows."
Earlier today, Hale took to her Twitter and wrote to her 304,000 followers: "Vax= responsible adults. And in doing so we are one step closer to live Rock shows! We are all in this together Freaks!'
When one fan asked Lzzy if she was able to get her vaccine yet, she responded: "Double dosed! The only time my asthma has ever come In handy to qualify me!"
Over 120 million Americans — more than 48% — have received at least one dose of the three vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A recent NPR/Marist poll found that one in four Americans said they would refuse a coronavirus vaccine if offered. Another 5% are "undecided" about whether they would get the shot. 49% of Republican men said they would not take the vaccine when it's available to them.
Although the COVID-19 vaccine was produced quickly because of the urgency of the health crisis and the number of clinical trial volunteers, scientists say the vaccine was not rushed, and it relies on years of research.
The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has estimated that about 70-85% of Americans would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
America's two main vaccines have shown 95% efficacy against the coronavirus.
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which became available in the United States last month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave it emergency use authorization, was tested with new variants of COVID-19, and has shown to be effective against them; Pfizer and Moderna were tested prior to the emergence of these variants.
Photo courtesy of AXS TV
Vax= responsible adults. And in doing so we are one step closer to live Rock shows! We are all in this together Freaks!
— Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) April 16, 2021
Double dosed! The only time my asthma has ever come In handy to qualify me!
— Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) April 16, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).