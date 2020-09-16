HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Featured In AXS TV's 'Rock & Roll Firsts' (Video)

In the latest episode of AXS TV's "Rock & Roll Firsts", HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale discusses the first song she ever learned on an instrument, the first concert she attended, the first album she purchased and the first gig she ever played. Check it out below.

"Halestorm Reimagined", a collection of reworked HALESTORM original songs as well as a cover of "I Will Always Love You", the love ballad made famous by Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton, was made available on August 14.

Lzzy said in a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that she is using the downtime during the COVID-19 lockdown to keep working on material for HALESTORM's fifth studio LP.

HALESTORM has been writing and demoing material since January, with Hale saying she can record almost everything except drums in her home studio.

The next HALESTORM album will follow up 2018's "Vicious".

