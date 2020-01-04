HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Discusses Mental Health Struggles: 'We're All Going Through The Same Things'

HALESTORM singer Lzzy Hale spoke to Zippo Encore's "Dudes (And A Chick) Talking S#*t In A Truck" about her decision to launch a mental health awareness campaign in the wake of the tragic death of HUNTRESS frontwoman Jill Janus. Shortly after Jill's passing, Lzzy posted a picture on social media of herself raising the horns, and encouraged others who had suffered from mental illness to do the same and tag their posts with #RaiseYourHorns. In the days that followed, thousands of rock fans from across the world shared the hashtag and their stories.

"My brother [HALESTORM drummer Arejay Hale] and I both have been touched in many ways by mental illness," she told host Jose Mangin. "It runs through our family. And we've lost many friends — not just the rock stars, but many friends — to that. It's amazing how it doesn't matter, your walk of life, and it doesn't matter what… You can seem perfectly happy, but everyone's battling [something internally]. And what I see mostly, especially in our community — we have such an amazing fanbase; everybody lifts each other up. So we kind of sit back. But it's great to remind everybody of that. Even people like me and everybody that you're talking to, we're all the same — we're all going through the same things."

Lzzy also spoke about the importance of providing a platform for people facing mental health challenges to share their stories and connect.

"I said this to myself when I was a teenager," she said. "Because there's a difference between having in faith in yourself enough that maybe you'll get to a point where people are listening to what you have to say, and then things actually happening. So I'm in a position right now where, for or worse — believe me, for better or worse — there are people that are paying attention. So you might as well push that out there, and put that positivity out there, and be a good person and show people things that maybe they didn't know. And I think that's important."

HALESTORM guitarist Joe Hottinger revealed in recent interview with Guitar Bonedo that the band has finished recording a new EP, although he did not want to divulge details about the disc.

The new EP will be the band's first since the band's third covers EP, "ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP", which came out in January 2017.

HALESTORM has announced a string of U.S. live performances in the spring of 2020. The dates kick off on April 17 at a radio festival in Tampa, Florida.

