HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: 'Any Politician Who Does Not Believe In Equal Rights Should Not Be In Charge'

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale has spoken out against the U.S. Justice Department's request to allow religious-affiliated adoption agencies to refuse child placement into LGBTQ homes.
Late Saturday night (June 6), Hale took to her Instagram to share a Washington Blade article about the Justice Department's assertion in a 35-page amicus brief in a case that the City of Philadelphia has "impermissibly discriminated against religious exercise" under the First Amendment by requiring Catholic Social Services to abide by a contract requiring LGBTQ non-discrimination practices in child placement.
Hale, who has long been an outspoken advocate for mental health, added the following message to her post: "While the nation is pulling together to fight for Justice... this happened.
"We cannot slow, we must keep up the momentum. Don't give up hope, change is coming and we need to continue to push forward. Keep your eyes and ears open. More than ever it is important to Educate yourself on the people you are voting for.
"Equal rights is not an opinion...it is a fundamental truth. There is no reason why in this day and age EVERY HUMAN IN THE USA shouldn't have absolute equality. And any politician or person in power who does not believe in equal rights, should not be in charge and does not deserve to be leading our beautiful, diverse melting pot of a country.
"VOTE VOTE VOTE!! BLACKLIVESMATTER BLACKQUEERLIVES MATTER EQUALRIGHTSFORALL LOVEISLOVE ...and I say again... If you disagree with the idea of equal rights and do not think that black lives matter... You are part of the problem, and have unfortunately been blinded by a corrupt system. A system that is not on Your side either btw. The system only looks out for itself. But it's ok to be wrong!
"It's never too late to Educate yourself, break free, open your eyes and join us! We will welcome you with open arms. Love, Lzzy Hale"
In 2018, Hale launched a mental health awareness campaign in the wake of the tragic death of HUNTRESS frontwoman Jill Janus. Shortly after Jill's passing, Lzzy posted a picture on social media of herself raising the horns, and encouraged others who had suffered from mental illness to do the same and tag their posts with #RaiseYourHorns. In the days that followed, thousands of rock fans from across the world shared the hashtag and their stories.
HALESTORM's latest album, "Vicious", was released in July 2018 via Atlantic.
