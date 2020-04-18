HALESTORM's LZZY HALE And JOE HOTTINGER Perform Acoustic Version Of 'I Am The Fire' For Staff At New Jersey Hospital (Video)

Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger from HALESTORM have recorded a special message for the staff at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The four-and-a-half-minute video, which includes an acoustic performance of the HALESTORM song "I Am The Fire", can be seen below.

Lzzy said in a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" that she is using the downtime during the COVID-19 lockdown to keep working on material for HALESTORM's fifth studio LP.

The band was planning to begin pre-production for the new album before the pandemic began, with Hale explaining: "That isn't necessarily gonna be happening anytime soon. But I'm more or less using it to my advantage. Because now all I have to do is top whatever I've been writing and make sure I have enough content for when this actually all starts happening again."

Hale added that the pandemic has begun to have an impact on her lyrics, saying: "The weirdest thing is how now the subject matter has kind of changed. With writing lyrics, there's a bunch of different things that I think I was really excited about or into a couple of weeks ago, and now, I don't know — lyrics mean something different now."

HALESTORM has been writing and demoing material since January, with Hale saying she can record almost everything except drums in her home studio.

The next HALESTORM album will follow up 2018's "Vicious". The band has hinted at recording one or two EPs in the interim, but have not revealed any further information on whether they've been completed or what they contain.

