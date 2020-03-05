HALESTORM Is Working On 'Fresh And Weird' New Music

HALESTORM appears to have resumed the songwriting process for its next album.
On Wednesday night (March 4), guitarist Joe Hottinger shared a photo of frontwoman Lzzy Hale playing guitar and included the following caption: "The writing rocket has finally lifted off. The music is feeling fresh and weird. I love it. I can't wait for everyone to hear some of these gems."
Back in Januaary, Hale told Bionic Buzz that HALESTORM has been "writing" and "demoing" new material. She also revealed that the band has "two EPs coming out," although she didn't offer any information about whether they will contain fresh music or reworked versions of other artists' songs. "Whether or not they are fully covers or whether they're something even more ridiculous, I cannot say," she said.
This past December, Hottinger told Guitar Bonedo that the band has finished recording a new EP, although he did not want to divulge details about the disc.
Hottinger explained: "There'll be more information on that coming up. It's just getting mixed now, and it sounds awesome. It's something we've never really done before. Everyone's expecting a cover EP, but... we're about to shake it up a little. Technically, it is a cover EP. [Laughs] You'll find out. It's cool."
Lzzy added: "It's nothing like what you think. We can't really talk about it."
The two new EPs will be the band's first since the band's third covers EP, "ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP", which came out in January 2017.
HALESTORM recently announced a string of U.S. live performances in the spring. The dates kick off on April 17 at a radio festival in Tampa, Florida.
The group's fourth full-length studio album, "Vicious", came out in 2018.
