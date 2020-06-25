HALESTORM Is Working On 'Exciting' New Music: 'It's A Different Flavor Of Us'

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie" podcast, HALESTORM guitarist Joe Hottinger spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Vicious" album. He said: "Lzzy [Hale, HALESTORM frontwoman] and I have — I think we've got four or five new songs that we really like. We've written 20 or 30, or I don't even know how many — just so many — but there's four or five that we're, like, 'All right. We're on to something here.' And they're exciting, 'cause they are different.

"We didn't exactly know where we were gonna go on this next record that we're writing — we still don't totally know, but the haze is clearing, the fog is clearing, and it's starting to reveal itself," he continued. "And it's rock and roll music, and it's exciting. And it's very us and HALESTORM, but it's a different flavor of us.

"I don't think we could do the same thing over and over again," Joe added. "We actually did that before the last record, 'Vicious'. We had a record written, and it was good, but it was kind of rehashed everything. And we couldn't it. We showed it to Nick [Raskulinecz], our producer, and he was, like, 'This isn't the record I wanna make with you guys.' And we were, like, 'Thank you. This is not really the record we wanna make either. I know our team is pumped about it, but we can't do it.' And we just scrapped it and started over. And [it was] totally worth it."

Lzzy said in a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" that she is using the downtime during the COVID-19 lockdown to keep working on material for HALESTORM's fifth studio LP.

HALESTORM has been writing and demoing material since January, with Hale saying she can record almost everything except drums in her home studio.

The band has hinted at recording one or two EPs in the interim, but have not revealed any further information on whether they've been completed or what they contain.

Lzzy Hale and her brother Arejay (drums) formed the band in 1998 while in middle school. Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

