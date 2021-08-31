HALESTORM Is 'Not Hanging Out With Anyone' On Current Tour: 'The Goal Is To Get To The End Without Testing Positive'

Tonight (Tuesday, August 31), HALESTORM kicks off a series of headline dates and a set at Rocklahoma prior to a co-headline run with EVANESCENCE beginning November 5 in Portland, Oregon, running through December 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Earlier today, HALESTORM guitarist Joe Hottinger shared a few photos from the road on Instagram, and he included the following message: "Our first day back in the bus and on the road was spent chilling in Cleveland. Beautiful town!

"This will be a unique run. We're not hanging out with anyone. No guests. No bars. No restaurants.

"The goal is to get to the end of the tour without testing positive. So… it's time to keep the bubble tight.

"We walked to the water front and walked back to the bus. Staying masked up around everyone. It's weird times. But the rock shows must go on! So come see us.

"Stay masked up and safe. We'll hug and hang out in safer times."

HALESTORM is scheduled to play the following shows in the next couple of weeks:

Aug. 31 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fairgrounds

Sep. 01 - Lewiston, NY - Art Park

Sep. 03 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

Sep. 04 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

Sep. 05 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

Sep. 08 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, US Cellular Center

Sep. 09 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sep. 11 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

Sep. 12 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

Earlier in the month, HALESTORM released a new single, "Back From The Dead". The track is taken from the band's upcoming fifth full-length album, due in 2022. The video for "Back From The Dead", directed by Dustin Haney (Noah Cyrus, Luke Combs) and produced by Revolution Pictures, the features frontwoman Lzzy Hale and the rest of the band in a morgue and cemetery somewhere between life and death.

HALESTORM's new music is once again being produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who first helmed the band's 2017 effort "ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP" and was previously described by Hale as the group's "fifth member."

HALESTORM's latest EP release was last year's "Halestorm Reimagined", a collection of the band's reworked original songs as well as a cover of "I Will Always Love You", the love ballad made famous by Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton.

Lzzy and her brother Arejay formed the band in 1998 while in middle school. Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable". Six years earlier, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".

