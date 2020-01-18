HALESTORM Has Two New EPs Coming Out, Says LZZY HALE

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale has revealed that the band has two new EPs coming out.

Lzzy discussed HALESTORM's plans for the coming months during an interview with Bionic Buzz at last night's (Friday, January 17) She Rocks awards at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California.

Asked if HALESTORM has begun work on the follow-up to 2018's "Vicious" album, Lzzy said: "We've just been writing for it — we're demoing and all that stuff. We have a couple of projects coming out during the year that we've been recording. I have a couple of collaborations that are gonna be trickled out; you guys are gonna find out about that probably in about a week or so. And we've got ShipRocked [cruise] coming up and a small run in April. But other than that, we're hunkering down and getting some new tunes."

On the topic of whether HALESTORM will record another covers EP, Lzzy said: "We do have two EPs coming out. Whether or not they are fully covers or whether they're something even more ridiculous, I cannot say."

Last month, HALESTORM guitarist Joe Hottinger told Guitar Bonedo that the band has finished recording a new EP, although he did not want to divulge details about the disc.

Hottinger explained: "There'll be more information on that coming up. It's just getting mixed now, and it sounds awesome. It's something we've never really done before. Everyone's expecting a cover EP, but... we're about to shake it up a little. Technically, it is a cover EP. [Laughs] You'll find out. It's cool."

Lzzy added: "It's nothing like what you think. We can't really talk about it."

The two new EPs will be the band's first since the band's third covers EP, "ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP", which came out in January 2017.

HALESTORM has announced a string of U.S. live performances in the spring. The dates kick off on April 17 at a radio festival in Tampa, Florida.


