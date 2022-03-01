HALESTORM Announces May 2022 U.S. Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Grammy-winning hard rock band HALESTORM, which will release its fifth studio album, "Back From The Dead", on May 6, today announced new U.S. headline dates in May, their first U.S. shows since the conclusion of their co-headline dates with EVANESCENCE in January.

Kicking off May 10 in Billings, Montana, and running through May 30 in Missoula, the dates, which include festival stops at St. Louis's Point Fest on May 21 and Daytona Beach's Welcome To Rockville on May 22, will include various openers, including rock icons STONE TEMPLE PILOTS; MAMMOTH WVH, the hard rock band fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen; and Southern rock staples BLACK STONE CHERRY.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Tuesday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m. local time and end on Wednesday, March 2 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "STEEPLE" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

HALESTORM May 2022 tour dates:

May 10 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena*#+ (buy tickets)
May 11 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center*#+ (buy tickets)
May 13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's#+ (buy tickets)
May 14 - Wichita, KS - WAVE# (buy tickets)
May 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*+ (buy tickets)
May 18 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!*+ (buy tickets)
May 21 - St. Louis, MO - Pointfest
May 22 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville
May 24 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*+ (buy tickets)
May 25 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater*+ (buy tickets)
May 28 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheater*+ (buy tickets)
May 30 - Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater*+ (buy tickets)

* STONE TEMPLE PILOTS supporting
# MAMMOTH WVH supporting
+ BLACK STONE CHERRY supporting

Last week, HALESTORM premiered their video for "The Steeple", the second single to be released from "Back From The Dead" now making its way up rock radio charts. To lead singer Lzzy Hale, the video, like the song itself, is "a reflection of the human connection music brings us."

In honor of Record Store Day, HALESTORM will release a limited-edition seven-inch die-cut version of the song "Back From The Dead" in the shape of a tombstone. Look for it at your favorite independent record store.

"Back From The Dead", HALESTORM's newest full-length album, produced by Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, MASTODON, ALICE IN CHAINS) with co-production by Scott Stevens (SHINEDOWN, DAUGHTRY, NEW YEARS DAY), will be available everywhere May 6. The band began writing the album pre-pandemic, but continued throughout lockdown, and the result "is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss," said Lzzy. "It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity."

HALESTORM has grown from a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale into one of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades. HALESTORM's music has surpassed a billion streams worldwide. Called a "muscular, adventurous, and especially relevant rock record" by Rolling Stone, "Vicious" earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for "Best Hard Rock Performance" for the song "Uncomfortable", the band's fourth No. 1 at rock radio, and led Loudwire to name HALESTORM "Rock Artist of the Decade" in 2019. Fronted by Lzzy with Arejay, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bass player Josh Smith, HALESTORM has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including HEAVEN & HELL, ALICE COOPER and Joan Jett.

