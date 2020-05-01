HAKEN Releases Animated Music Video For New Single 'Canary Yellow'

May 1, 2020 0 Comments

HAKEN Releases Animated Music Video For New Single 'Canary Yellow'

Progressive rockers HAKEN will release their new studio album, "Virus", on June 5. The music video for the LP's second single, "Canary Yellow", a striking animated clip created by Crystal Spotlight, can be seen below.

The band comments: "For 'Canary Yellow', we went in a more alternative direction, since we’re all big fans of bands like RADIOHEAD, ELBOW and Peter Gabriel. Those are artists who can portray quite dark subject matter through really beautiful music. Since the 'Virus' album is intended to be a metaphor for various negative tropes of society, we wanted to explore this idea in a variety of ways. 'Canary Yellow' deals with the suppression of physical and mentally abusive relationships; something that can often remain hidden behind a seemingly happy facade.

"We once again returned to longtime visual collaborators Crystal Spotlight for this ambitious animation and we're absolutely thrilled with how well the visuals complement and enhance the atmosphere of the song. The video shows a seemingly idyllic family environment, but with a sense of sadness beneath the surface and absolute devastation looming on the horizon. They go about their day oblivious to the fact that they are mannequins living in a 1950s-style 'Doom Town' experiment."

The video for the album's first single, "Prosthetic", has reached over 200,000 views so far and the song has over 300,000 streams.

The band recently started broadcasting from its new Twitch channel, and it will be going in-depth on how "Canary Yellow" was written and produced on May 8 at 6 p.m. U.K. time.

By way of introduction, the band recorded a special video message to give some background to the new record.

Since releasing "Vector" in October 2018, HAKEN has completed headline tours the world over, played sold-out shows across Europe and North America as support for Devin Townsend and picked up a Prog award for their efforts too. All the while, they have been quietly, secretly working on the follow-up album.

Drummer Ray Hearne reveals: "Since releasing 'The Mountain' in 2013, one question has been asked of us time and time again, 'Who is the Cockroach King?' This is something we were interested in exploring more deeply too, so we essentially did that through our music; elaborating and expanding upon the intervallic, harmonic, rhythmic and lyrical themes of that song. The end result is in an arc which spans across two albums: 'Vector' and 'Virus'."

Once again, Adam "Nolly" Getgood has mixed what is perhaps the most eclectic HAKEN album to date, with the seven tracks revealing hints of influences from multiple genres, all intertwined with HAKEN's own recognizable sound. Guitarist Richard Henshall had this to say about the production: "Using Nolly again was a no-brainer, as we wanted the two albums to be sonically connected. But having just spent a day mixing with him in his studio, it's obvious that this album will be an evolution of the 'Vector' sound. These songs seem to allow a lot more freedom of creativity with the production, so we're excited to see where it leads."

Longtime HAKEN collaborators Blacklake have designed the visuals and artwork and the album will be available as a limited 2CD, standard CD, gatefold 2LP + CD and as digital album.

The track listing is as follows:

01. Prosthetic
02. Invasion
03. Carousel
04. The Strain
05. Canary Yellow
06. Messiah Complex I: Ivory Tower
07. Messiah Complex II: A Glutton for Punishment
08. Messiah Complex III: Marigold
09. Messiah Complex IV: The Sect
10. Messiah Complex V: Ectobius Rex
11. Only Stars

"Virus" is the culmination of a musical thought experiment which started with the "Vector" writing sessions in 2017 and holds intriguing potential for the band's future, as vocalist Ross Jennings explains: "Whilst 'Virus' can absolutely be enjoyed as a stand-alone work, it is thematically and conceptually linked with 'Vector', so our intention is to perform both albums back to back for a special performance someday."




COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).