GWAR To Release 'Scumdogs Live' In September

Last year when everyone else was stuck at home, your Lords and Masters GWAR braved the pandemic to reunite with their lost Scumdog brethren for an evening of pure shock rock madness they dubbed "Scumdogs XXX Live". The show, which was billed as a "once-in-a-lifetime" pay-per-view event, was filmed in an empty crack house in Richmond, Virginia and featured the return of beloved GWAR characters Slymenstra Hymen, Sleazy P. Martini, Sexecutioner and Techno Destructo. Watch a live video for the first single from the album "Love Surgery" below.

Now you, the Bohabs, have a chance to relive this event over and over again with the release of "Scumdogs Live", on September 10 via Pit Records. This amazing release is available in three formats and can be pre-ordered here.

The Berserker Blóthar, lead throat thing of GWAR, had this to say about the release: "This thing was a three-ring gangbang circus from the drop. I just wanted to hang around with our old friends and get blasted, but of course, we had to face all of our 'Scumdogs'-era villains; Techno Destucto, the Redneck From Hell, and the Bad Biker Bitch, to name a few. All was well until Slymenstra lit me on fire during her torch dance. With friends like that, who needs enemies?"

Live event track listing:

* The Salamanizer

* The Years Without Light

* Sexecutioner

* Black And Huge

* Vlad The Impaler

* Death Pod

* Maggots

* Love Surgery

* Horror Of Yig

* King Queen

* Sick Of You

* Techno's Song

* U Ain't Shit

* Cool Place To Park

* Slaughterama

With bonus content on the DVD and Blu-ray:

* Behind The Scenes With Sleazy P Martini

* The Return Of Techno Destructo

* Bälsäc And Jizmak Meet A Young Fan

* Backstage With The Bad Biker Bitch

* Pustulus Amp Check

* Bonesnapper Meets The Sexecutioner

* Slymenstra's Green Room

Plus

* Behind The Murder

* Ronan On Scumdogs

* Espresso Destructo Coffee

* Vinyl To Die For

* Liquid Death - Keep The Underworld Beautiful

Special Bonus

* A Glimpse Behind The (Actual) Scenes

* Audio Commentary From GWAR

* Audio Commentary From GWAR

Don't miss GWAR this fall on the "Scumdogs 30th Anniversary" tour, featuring support from NAPALM DEATH, EYEHATEGOD and MADBALL on select dates.

